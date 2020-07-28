بدون مكياج.. هازال كايا تستعرض جمالها على إنستجرام.. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

Bağış yapmak için profilimdeki linke tıklayabilirsiniz 💕🌸 Hi everyone! I'd like to tell you all about this little friend, Gökalp, who suffers from SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), who must receive a treatment called 'Zolgensma' before the age of 2 and this crucial treatment costs 2 million dollars. He will turn 2 on the 1st of October this year (yes we share a birthday) so the situation is very urgent, very serious. You've inspired and surprised me all these years on my birthdays, helping out, reaching out to people in need. This year I have one specific wish for my birthday and and that is what ever you plan on giving me, organizing for me, let's give it all to Gökalp. We're running short on time but I very much believe we can do it.You can make your donations through link in my bio 💕🌸