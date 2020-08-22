محمد رمضان يشعل حفل زفاف ابنة مدحت العدل.. فيديو

View this post on Instagram

#HappeningNow in #Egypt 😍All Egyptians Stars celebrating alongside the power couple 😍 The memories made tonight are undoubtedly unforgettable !! Catch the full coverage on our InstaStory and Snapchat! _________________________ ▪︎Wedding Planner: @ahmedyassinweddingplanner ▪︎ Dress: @nazazy ▪︎Makeup Artist: @dinaragheb ▪︎Hair Stylist: @shadilahoud ▪︎Photography: @concettostudios ▪︎Videography: @alsaid_videography ▪︎Video: @4kmediaservices ▪︎Dj: @dj.amedeo _____________________________ #lebaneseweddings