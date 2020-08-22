AdvertisementS
فن

محمد رمضان يشعل حفل زفاف ابنة مدحت العدل.. فيديو

السبت 22/أغسطس/2020 - 03:15 ص
محمد رمضان
محمد رمضان
نبيل العدوى
شهد حفل زفاف اية مدحت العدل على عمر شطا مساء الجمعة حضور عدد كبير من نجوم الفن والإعلام.

وكان على رأس الحضور لبلبة، وليلى علوى وإلهام شاهين ويسرا وحسين فهمي وهالة صدقي، والإعلامية لميس الحديدي
وآخرين.


كما أشعل الفنان محمد رمضان الفرح وبارك للعروسين على موسيقى أحدى اغنياته.

احتفل الفنان محمد رمضان جمهوره بعيد ميلاد ملك المغرب "محمد السادس" عبر حسابه بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات إنستجرام.

ونشر محمد رمضان  صورة  لة برفقة ملك المغرب ، علق قائلا : عيد ميلاد سعيد على جلالة ملك #المغرب محمد السادس حفظه الله وحفظ الشعب المغربي الغالي 


