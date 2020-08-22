محمد رمضان يشعل حفل زفاف ابنة مدحت العدل.. فيديو

وكان على رأس الحضور لبلبة، وليلى علوى وإلهام شاهين ويسرا وحسين فهمي وهالة صدقي، والإعلامية لميس الحديدي
وآخرين.
كما أشعل الفنان محمد رمضان الفرح وبارك للعروسين على موسيقى أحدى اغنياته.
#HappeningNow in #Egypt 😍All Egyptians Stars celebrating alongside the power couple 😍 The memories made tonight are undoubtedly unforgettable !! Catch the full coverage on our InstaStory and Snapchat! _________________________ ▪︎Wedding Planner: @ahmedyassinweddingplanner ▪︎ Dress: @nazazy ▪︎Makeup Artist: @dinaragheb ▪︎Hair Stylist: @shadilahoud ▪︎Photography: @concettostudios ▪︎Videography: @alsaid_videography ▪︎Video: @4kmediaservices ▪︎Dj: @dj.amedeo _____________________________ #lebaneseweddings