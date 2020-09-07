الحب الوحيد في حياتي.. ساموزين يهنئ ابنته ألكسندرا بعيد ميلادها

View this post on Instagram

Today is a special day because its the day that u came to this life and i was holding u in my arms, i had never felt this way of happiness before in my life, i couldn’t believe that i was blessed with an angel , a beautiful daughter that will lifhten up my life. I was just 20 years old which is younger than u now and i have a swet baby that is full of energy , passion and dreams. Its the reason that i named u Alex ! Do u know whT is the meaning of Alex ??? It means for me sharing the love what ever the circumstances are. Dear Alex i have loved u that time and i love you know and will alwAys love u my lovely daughter Happy birthday 🎁❤️❤️🎁 🎂 to the ine only love in my life Alexandra my sweet daughter. My dream is to see you and hold you in my arms and tell you how much i missed u and how much feeling i have for you and how much i miss u. I do t know why i had the courage to tell u this now but the truth is that you havr never been awY of my thoughts or mind nor my ❤️. From all my heart i ask “Allah “ to save and protect u and may all your wishes come true . One last thing be sure that i will be always there for you when u need me and you will always be my heart and love 💕