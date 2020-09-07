AdvertisementS
فن

الحب الوحيد في حياتي.. ساموزين يهنئ ابنته ألكسندرا بعيد ميلادها

الإثنين 07/سبتمبر/2020 - 03:06 م
ساموزين و ابنته
ساموزين و ابنته
Advertisements
ندى فكري
هنأ المطرب ساموزين، ابنته، بعيد ميلادها، ونشر صورة لها عبر حسابه بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي "إنستجرام". 

وعلق  سامو زين على الصورة: "اليوم هو يوم خاص لأنه اليوم الذي أتيت فيه إلى هذه الحياة، وكنت أحملك بين ذراعي، لم أشعر أبدًا بهذه السعادة من قبل في حياتي، لم أصدق أنني أنعمت بملاك، ابنتي جميلة ستعزز حياتي.  كان عمري 20 عامًا فقط، وهو أصغر منك الآن، ولدي طفل رقيق مليء بالطاقة والعاطفة والأحلام، هذا هو سبب تسمية  اليكس!  هل تعلمي ما معنى اليكس ؟؟؟"

وتابع قائلا : هذا يعني بالنسبة لي مشاركة الحب مهما كانت الظروف. عزيزتي أليكس ، لقد أحببتك في ذلك الوقت، وسوف أحبك دائمًا، ابنتي الجميلة.. عيد ميلاد سعيد  إلى الحب الوحيد في حياتي الكسندرا ابنتي الحلوة.

و اضاف ساموزين :"حلمي هو أن أراك وأحملك بين ذراعي وأخبرك كم اشتقت لك ومدى شعوري تجاهك وكم اشتاق لكي.. لا أعرف لماذا كانت لدي الشجاعة لأخبرك بهذا الآن ولكن الحقيقة هي أنك لم تغيب أبدًا عن عقلي".

وأنهي حديثه :"من كل قلبي أسأل "الله" أن يوفقك ويحفظك وأن تتحققي كل أمنياتك.  شيء أخير تأكدي من أنني سأكون دائمًا بجانبك عندما تحتاجني وستظلي دائمًا قلبي وحبي"

اقرأ ايضا:
 
كان ساموزين قد وعد جمهوره بتقديم حفل "لايف" عبر الإنترنت خلال الأيام القليلة المُقبلة، مؤكدًا أنه بدءًا من يوم الأحد الموافق 12 أبريل، سيعلن مفاجأة 
Today is a special day because its the day that u came to this life and i was holding u in my arms, i had never felt this way of happiness before in my life, i couldn’t believe that i was blessed with an angel , a beautiful daughter that will lifhten up my life. I was just 20 years old which is younger than u now and i have a swet baby that is full of energy , passion and dreams. Its the reason that i named u Alex ! Do u know whT is the meaning of Alex ??? It means for me sharing the love what ever the circumstances are. Dear Alex i have loved u that time and i love you know and will alwAys love u my lovely daughter Happy birthday 🎁❤️❤️🎁 🎂 to the ine only love in my life Alexandra my sweet daughter. My dream is to see you and hold you in my arms and tell you how much i missed u and how much feeling i have for you and how much i miss u. I do t know why i had the courage to tell u this now but the truth is that you havr never been awY of my thoughts or mind nor my ❤️. From all my heart i ask “Allah “ to save and protect u and may all your wishes come true . One last thing be sure that i will be always there for you when u need me and you will always be my heart and love 💕

