القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار 2024

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار قوائم ترشيحات النسخة 96، اليوم، قبل إقامة حفلها السنوي يوم 10 مارس المقبل.
وجاءت قوائم ترشيحات الأوسكار كما يلي:
أفضل فيلم
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
killers of the flower moon
maestro
Oppenheimer
past lives
poor things
the zone of interest
أفضل ممثل
برادلي كوبر- Maestro
كولمان دومينجو - Rustin
بول جياماتي - The Holdovers
كيليان مورفي - Oppenheimer
جيفيري رايت - American Fiction
أفضل ممثلة
آنيت بينينج - Nyad
ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon
ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall
كاري موليجان - Maestro
إيما ستون - Poor Things
أفضل ممثل مساعد
ستيرلينج ك براون عن American Fiction
روبرت دي نيرو عن Killers of the Flower Moon
روبرت داوني جونيور عن Oppenheimer
رايان جوسلينج عن Barbie
مارك رافالو عن Poor Things
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة
إيميلي بلانت عن Oppenheimer
دانيال بروكس عن The Color Purple
أمريكا فيريرا عن Barbie
جودي فوستر عن Nyad
دافين جوي راندولف عن The Holdovers
أفضل مخرج
جاستين ترينت - Anatomy of a Fall
مارتن سكورسيزي - Killers of the Flower Moon
كريستوفر نولان - Oppenheimer
يورجوس لانتيموث - Poor Things
جوناثان جليزر - The Zone of Interest
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreamz
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
أفضل تصميم أزياء
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
أفضل موسيقى
“American Fiction”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
أفضل أغنية أصلية
“The Fire Inside” (“Flamin’ Hot”)
“I’m Just Ken” (“Barbie”)
“It Never Went Away” (“American Symphony”)
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
“What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)
أفضل سيناريو أصلي
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
أفضل فيلم وثائقي
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
أفضل وثائقي قصير
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
أفضل مونتاج
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية
“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
“Io Capitano,” Italy
“Perfect Days,” Japan
“Society of the Snow,” Spain
“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر
“Golda”
“Maestro”
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
أفضل تصميم إنتاج
Film Editing
Cinematography
Visual Effects
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير
“The After”
Invincible
Night of Fortune
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”