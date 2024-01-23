عاجل
القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار 2024

صدى البلد

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار قوائم ترشيحات النسخة 96، اليوم، قبل إقامة حفلها السنوي يوم 10 مارس المقبل.

 

وجاءت قوائم ترشيحات الأوسكار كما يلي: 

 

أفضل فيلم 

 

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie 
killers of the flower moon
maestro 
Oppenheimer
past lives
poor things
the zone of interest 

 

 

أفضل ممثل

برادلي كوبر- Maestro

كولمان دومينجو - Rustin

بول جياماتي - The Holdovers

كيليان مورفي - Oppenheimer

جيفيري رايت - American Fiction

 

أفضل ممثلة 

 

آنيت بينينج - Nyad

ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon

ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall

كاري موليجان - Maestro

إيما ستون - Poor Things

 

أفضل ممثل مساعد 

 

ستيرلينج ك براون عن American Fiction

روبرت دي نيرو عن Killers of the Flower Moon

روبرت داوني جونيور عن Oppenheimer

رايان جوسلينج عن Barbie

مارك رافالو عن Poor Things

 

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة 

 

إيميلي بلانت عن Oppenheimer  

دانيال بروكس عن The Color Purple

أمريكا فيريرا عن Barbie

جودي فوستر عن Nyad

دافين جوي راندولف عن The Holdovers

 

 

أفضل مخرج 

 

جاستين ترينت - Anatomy of a Fall

مارتن سكورسيزي - Killers of the Flower Moon

كريستوفر نولان - Oppenheimer

يورجوس لانتيموث - Poor Things

جوناثان جليزر - The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة

 

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreamz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

أفضل تصميم أزياء 

 

“Barbie”  

“Killers of the Flower Moon”  

“Napoleon” 

“Oppenheimer” 

“Poor Things”

 

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير 

 

“Letter to a Pig”  

“Ninety-Five Senses”

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

 

أفضل موسيقى 

 

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

 

أفضل أغنية أصلية 

 

“The Fire Inside” (“Flamin’ Hot”)

“I’m Just Ken” (“Barbie”)

“It Never Went Away” (“American Symphony”)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

“What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)

 

 

أفضل سيناريو أصلي 

 

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

 

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس 

 

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

 

  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

 

أفضل فيلم وثائقي 

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

 

أفضل وثائقي قصير 

 

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

 

أفضل مونتاج 

 

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

 

أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية 

 

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

 

أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر 

 

“Golda” 

“Maestro”

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

 

 

أفضل تصميم إنتاج 

 

Film Editing

Cinematography 

Visual Effects

Actor in a Leading Role 

Actress in a Leading Role 

 

 

أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير

 

“The After”  

Invincible

Night of Fortune

“Red, White and Blue” 

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” 

 

