القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات جوائز الأوسكار 2024

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار قوائم ترشيحات النسخة 96، اليوم، قبل إقامة حفلها السنوي يوم 10 مارس المقبل.

وجاءت قوائم ترشيحات الأوسكار كما يلي:

أفضل فيلم

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

killers of the flower moon

maestro

Oppenheimer

past lives

poor things

the zone of interest

أفضل ممثل

برادلي كوبر- Maestro

كولمان دومينجو - Rustin

بول جياماتي - The Holdovers

كيليان مورفي - Oppenheimer

جيفيري رايت - American Fiction

أفضل ممثلة

آنيت بينينج - Nyad

ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon

ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall

كاري موليجان - Maestro

إيما ستون - Poor Things

أفضل ممثل مساعد

ستيرلينج ك براون عن American Fiction

روبرت دي نيرو عن Killers of the Flower Moon

روبرت داوني جونيور عن Oppenheimer

رايان جوسلينج عن Barbie

مارك رافالو عن Poor Things

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة

إيميلي بلانت عن Oppenheimer

دانيال بروكس عن The Color Purple

أمريكا فيريرا عن Barbie

جودي فوستر عن Nyad

دافين جوي راندولف عن The Holdovers

أفضل مخرج

جاستين ترينت - Anatomy of a Fall

مارتن سكورسيزي - Killers of the Flower Moon

كريستوفر نولان - Oppenheimer

يورجوس لانتيموث - Poor Things

جوناثان جليزر - The Zone of Interest

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreamz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

أفضل تصميم أزياء

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

أفضل موسيقى

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

أفضل أغنية أصلية

“The Fire Inside” (“Flamin’ Hot”)

“I’m Just Ken” (“Barbie”)

“It Never Went Away” (“American Symphony”)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

“What Was I Made For?” (“Barbie”)

أفضل سيناريو أصلي

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

أفضل وثائقي قصير

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

أفضل مونتاج

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany

“Io Capitano,” Italy

“Perfect Days,” Japan

“Society of the Snow,” Spain

“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر

“Golda”

“Maestro”

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

أفضل تصميم إنتاج

أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير

“The After”

Invincible

Night of Fortune

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”