ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
مدير التحرير
صفاء نوار

منوعات

تعرف على مصممة الطائرة المرصعة بالماس والكريستال

السبت 08/ديسمبر/2018 - 12:06 م
صدى البلد
منار نور
انتشر عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي صورة لإحدى الطائرات التابعة للخطوط الاماراتية مرصعة بالماس والكريستال اللامع، وتوالت ردود أفعال ركابها ممن أعجبتهم الفكرة وطالبوا خطوط الطيران بتنفيذها على الواقع، وعبروا عن رغبتهم فى ركوب مثل هذه الطائرة.

ووجهت الخطوط الجوية الإماراتية الشكر للفنانة التشكيلية سارة شاكيل التى نشرت هذه الصورة من خلال حسابها الشخصى عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى انستجرام أثناء رحلتها من باكستان إلى إيطاليا، وصورت هذه الطائرة الإمارتية التي تحيطها شاحنات نقل الأمتعة، وقامت بتعديلها حتى تبدو وكأنها مرصّعة بالألماس. 

يُشار إلى أن "شاكيل" هي طبيبة أسنان باكستانية وفنانة مُلهمة ومبدعة يتابعها حوالي 470 ألف متابع، ولم تكن هذه الصورة الوحيدة التي رصعتها "شاكيل" بالألماس، إذ أنها تستخدم حسابها كمنصة لعرض أعمالها الفنية البرّاقة، والتي تتراوح بين الأطعمة والقطارات والحيوانات.
View this post on Instagram

Waiting for my Ride 💎 . . So Ladies & Gentlemen , I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer ! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed - hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all! . . . P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano !!!! . . . #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog

A post shared by Sara Shakeel (@sarashakeel) on

loading...

ترشيحاتنا

ننشر أسعار العملات الأجنبية والذهب بالأسواق اليوم.. فيديو

علي جمعة يكشف عن 11 أمرا يحدث لك بسبب الصلاة على النبي وقت الكرب

الأرصاد تكشف سبب قدوم فصل الشتاء مبكرا عن موعده.. فيديو

الأهلي للجهات الأمنية: سنتحمل مسئولية جماهيرنا داخل الملعب في الدوري

مشعل السلمي يفوز برئاسة البرلمان العربي.. فيديو

النائب العام يأمر بحبس الشبكة الدولية للاتجار بالبشر 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات وضبط الهاربين

أرسنال النني يستضيف هدرسفيلد تاون رمضان صبحي بالدوري الإنجليزي .. اليوم

أسعار العملات العربية والأجنبية أمام الجنيه اليوم السبت

تعرف على درجات الحرارة المتوقعة على المحافظات اليوم.. فيديو

شاهد .. لص ينسف جهاز صرف آلي لسرقة الأموال

وزيرة الهجرة: الوزارة تولي اهتماما كبيرا لتساؤلات واستفسارات المصريين المقيمين بالخارج بشأن المعاشات

حكم الشرع في مقاطعة الأقارب بسبب خلاف على الميراث

ads

تعليقات فيسبوك

تعليقات صدى البلد

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

هيفاء وهبى تعلن عن حفلها بالإسكندرية واستعدادات خاصة لـ حوا.. صور

شارع عمرو بن الخطاب فى قباء يتحول لمقلب نفايات وملجأ للحيوانات.. صور

ننشر نص أمر إحالة 44 متهما في قضية ولاية سيناء للجنايات.. مستندات

الاتحاد السكندري يصعد لدور الـ8 بكأس مصر بعد الفوز على سموحة

سموحة والاتحاد..التعادل يسيطر على اللقاء وركلات الجزاء تحسم الصعود بالكأس

فيديو

اقتصادية النواب: 4.4 مليار دولار استثمارات مصر بدول الكوميسا ..فيديو
برلمانية: مصر دولة ريادية في حل مشاكل القارة الإفريقية.. فيديو
الكويت للتنمية: الصندوق داعم أساسي لشبه جزيرة سيناء .. فيديو
بث مباشر.. منتدى إفريقيا 2018
ننشر أسعار العملات الأجنبية والذهب بالأسواق اليوم.. فيديو

ﺗﺼﻮﻳﺖ

هل تتوقع نجاح تعديلات قانون المرور في القضاء على فوضى التوكتوك ؟

هل تتوقع نجاح تعديلات قانون المرور في القضاء على فوضى التوكتوك ؟