بلا مكياج.. إطلالة سلمى أبو ضيف مع تاتو فرعوني

The world has literally stopped. The only thing that’s going is time ⏰ .. Somedays I feel anxious and other days I feel hopeful but mainly anxious. Thinking, recessing, anticipation, feeling and rethinking everything all over again. I’m enjoying the house but feeling locked inside of my brain, in my thoughts. So shall the time help me get my soul renewed and my thoughts refreshed. Good morning everyone 🦋 #thoughts