بايدن يهنىء المسلمين: عيد أضحى مبارك وحج مبرور

To all those across the United States and around the world celebrating Eid al-Adha, Jill and I wish you and your loved ones a joyous holiday filled with community, celebration, compassion, and service.



Eid Mubarak and Hajj Mabroor! pic.twitter.com/dKWkWFAD9n — President Biden (@POTUS) July 9, 2022