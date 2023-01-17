عاجل
البحث العلمي تعلن عن فرصة جديدة لقبول مقترحات بحثية 2024–2027.. تفاصيل

رئيس أكاديمية البحث
رئيس أكاديمية البحث العلمى والتكنولوجيا

 

اعلنت أكاديمية البحث العلمى والتكنولوجيا،  في إطار بروتوكول التعاون العلمي بين أكاديمية البحث العلمي والتكنولوجيا والمؤسسة الوطنية الصينية للعلوم الطبيعية، يسر الأكاديمية أن عن قبول مقترحات بحثية للأعوام (2024 – 2027)، وذلك طبقاً للشروط والمتطلبات الآتية:

txt

وأوضحت الأكاديمية مجالات التعاون التي يجب التقديم فيها خلال هذا الإعلان:

Earth Science including:

-    Evolutions of structure, composition and functions of critical zones for typical Surface-Earth systems
-    Interconnections between water, food, and ecosystem security
-    Ecological approaches to achieve carbon neutrality
-    Global changes and environmental disaster risks in “silk road” economic zones
-    “Environment-society” big data platform and optimizing strategy in typical regions of China and the World

لمزيد من المعلومات وللتقديم من خلال الرابط فى الأسفل:
http://www.asrt.sci.eg/open-calls/china-3/

أكاديمية البحث العلمي والتكنولوجيا

