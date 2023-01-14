بالتعاون مع الوطنية الصينية للعلوم الطبيعية|الإعلان عن قبول مقترحات بحثية للأعوام 2024–2027.. تفاصيل

أعلنت أكاديمية البحث العلمى والتكنولوجيا،

في إطار بروتوكول التعاون العلمي بين الأكاديمية والمؤسسة الوطنية الصينية للعلوم الطبيعية، عن قبول مقترحات بحثية للأعوام (2024 – 2027)، وذلك طبقاً لبعض الشروط والمتطلبات:



وأوضحت الأكاديمية مجالات التعاون التي يجب التقديم فيها خلال هذا الإعلان:

Earth Science including:

- Evolutions of structure, composition and functions of critical zones for typical Surface-Earth systems

- Interconnections between water, food, and ecosystem security

- Ecological approaches to achieve carbon neutrality

- Global changes and environmental disaster risks in “silk road” economic zones

- “Environment-society” big data platform and optimizing strategy in typical regions of China and the World

ولمزيد من المعلومات وللتقديم من خلال هذا الرابط