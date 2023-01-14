عاجل
تعليم

بالتعاون مع الوطنية الصينية للعلوم الطبيعية|الإعلان عن قبول مقترحات بحثية للأعوام 2024–2027.. تفاصيل

أكاديمية البحث العلمي
أكاديمية البحث العلمي

أعلنت أكاديمية البحث العلمى والتكنولوجيا،  
في إطار بروتوكول التعاون العلمي بين الأكاديمية والمؤسسة الوطنية الصينية للعلوم الطبيعية، عن قبول مقترحات بحثية للأعوام (2024 – 2027)، وذلك طبقاً لبعض الشروط والمتطلبات:

طريقة أبو جبل.. طالب جامعي يبتكر أسلوبا جديدا للغش في الامتحانات.. صور

الأعلى لشئون خدمة المجتمع: الجامعات ساهمت فى محو أمية مليون مواطن

التعليم العالي: إعلان أسماء الطلاب الفائزين في مسابقة معًا لمواجهة الأفكار الهدامة

المجلس الأعلى لشئون التعليم والطلاب يستعرض أنشطة الجامعات ودورها في محو الأمية

نكشف تفاصيل.. المنح مقدمة من برنامج الكليات المجتمعية للعام 2023

توقيع عقود إنشاء مراكز التميز والمعامل بالجامعات والمراكز البحثية لدعم الصناعة.. وزير التعليم العالي: 150 مليون جنيه حجم تمويل هذا القطاع.. وشتا: فوز 13 مركزا بالمبادرة الأولى

بحث سبل توفير احتياجات المستشفيات الجامعية من الأدوية والمُستلزمات خلال 2023

شتا: فوز 13 مركز تميز بالمبادرة الأولى لهيئة تمويل العلوم والتكنولوجيا والابتكار

وزير التعليم العالي: 150 مليون جنيه حجم تمويل الوزارة لإنشاء مراكز التميز والمعامل

التعليم العالي توضح تفاصيل منح لعام 2023 ـ 2024 للدراسة خارج مصر


وأوضحت الأكاديمية مجالات التعاون التي يجب التقديم فيها خلال هذا الإعلان:

Earth Science including:

-    Evolutions of structure, composition and functions of critical zones for typical Surface-Earth systems
-    Interconnections between water, food, and ecosystem security
-    Ecological approaches to achieve carbon neutrality
-    Global changes and environmental disaster risks in “silk road” economic zones
-    “Environment-society” big data platform and optimizing strategy in typical regions of China and the World

ولمزيد من المعلومات وللتقديم من خلال هذا الرابط 

