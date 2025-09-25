بلاي دراما - Play Drama.. منصة رقمية تعكس قوة الدراما المصرية والعربية

أصبحت صفحة بلاي دراما - Play Drama على فيسبوك واحدة من أبرز المنصات الرقمية المتخصصة في متابعة وعرض الأعمال الدرامية والفنية، حيث تجمع بين تقديم المسلسلات الناجحة، البرامج المميزة، وأحدث أخبار النجوم. ومنذ انطلاقها، وضعت الصفحة هدفها أن تكون حلقة وصل مباشرة بين الجمهور وصنّاع الدراما في مصر والعالم العربي.

وقدمت بلاي دراما - Play Drama تغطية مميزة لعدد من أبرز الأعمال التي لاقت نجاحاً واسعاً لدى الجمهور، من بينها مسلسلات حدوته مرة بطولة غادة عبد الرازق، مزاج الخير بطولة الفنان مصطفى شعبان، فض اشتباك بطولة أحمد صفوت، بالإضافة إلى أعمال مؤثرة مثل الهروب بطولة كريم عبد العزيز، وآدم بطولة تامر حسني. كما اهتمت الصفحة أيضاً بتسليط الضوء على أعمال سينمائية بارزة تركت بصمة في تاريخ الفن المصري.

وتعتمد الصفحة في نجاحها على التعاون مع مؤسسات رائدة في المجال، حيث عملت مع شركات إنتاج كبرى مثل Stars Media Productions، وMBA، وسبوت 2000، ما أتاح لها تقديم محتوى متنوع يجمع بين الدراما والسينما، ويواكب تطلعات المشاهدين ويعكس التطور الكبير في صناعة الفن المصري والعربي.

وأكد القائمون على Play Drama أن الهدف الأساسي للمنصة هو "تقديم تجربة مشاهدة مختلفة تجمع بين الأصالة والتجديد، وتسليط الضوء على قوة الدراما والسينما المصرية كجزء من الهوية الثقافية"، مشيرين إلى أن الصفحة استطاعت خلال فترة قصيرة جذب قاعدة جماهيرية كبيرة والتفاعل مع آلاف المتابعين داخل مصر وخارجها، لتصبح واحدة من أهم الصفحات الفنية على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

Play Drama… A Digital Platform Reflecting the Power of Egyptian and Arab Drama

Play Drama on Facebook has become one of the leading digital platforms specializing in showcasing and following up on drama and artistic productions. The page brings together successful TV series, engaging programs, and the latest celebrity news. Since its launch, the platform has aimed to serve as a direct bridge between the audience and drama creators in Egypt and the Arab world.

Play Drama has featured and promoted a wide range of acclaimed works that gained massive popularity among viewers, including TV series such as Hekayt Morra (Hadouta Mora) starring Ghada Abdel Razek, Mazag El Kheir starring Mostafa Shaaban, Fad Eshtebak starring Ahmed Safwat, along with highly impactful titles like El Horoub (The Escape) starring Karim Abdel Aziz, and Adam starring Tamer Hosny. The page has also highlighted notable Egyptian films that have left a mark on the history of cinema.

The platform’s success is also attributed to its collaboration with leading production companies and institutions, including Stars Media Productions, MBA, and Spot 2000, which allowed Play Drama to offer a diverse mix of drama and cinema content that meets the expectations of audiences and reflects the ongoing development of the Egyptian and Arab entertainment industry.

The founders of Play Drama emphasized that the main goal of the platform is to “deliver a unique viewing experience that combines authenticity with innovation, and to shed light on the power of Egyptian drama and cinema as an integral part of cultural identity.” Within a short period, the page has managed to attract a large and highly engaged fan base inside Egypt and beyond, making it one of the most prominent artistic pages on social media.