الرئيس السيسي: شرم الشيخ أرض السلام تشهد التوصل لاتفاق إنهاء الحرب في غزة

وكتب الرئيس السيسي عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيس بوك: "شهد العالم لحظة تاريخيةتُجسّد انتصار إرادة السلام على منطق الحرب ، من شرم الشيخ، ارض السلام ومهد الحوار والتقارب، تم التوصل إلىاتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار وإنهاء الحرب في غزة بعد عامين من المعاناة، وفقاً لخطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس ترامب،وبرعاية مصر وقطر والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية".

وأضاف الرئيس السيسي: "هذا الاتفاق لا يطوي صفحة حرب فحسب، بل يفتح باب الأمل لشعوب المنطقة في غدٍ تسوده العدالة والاستقرار".





The world is witnessing a historic moment that embodies the triumph of the will for peace over the logic of war.

From Sharm El-Sheikh — the city of peace and the cradle of dialogue and understanding — an agreement is reached to establish a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza after two years of suffering and woes, in accordance with the peace plan proposed by President Trump and under the auspices of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America.





This agreement does not only close the chapter of war; it also opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability.

