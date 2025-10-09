قناة صدى البلد البلد سبورت صدى البلد جامعات صدى البلد عقارات Sada Elbalad english
أسعد خبر.. تركي آل الشيخ يثير الجدل بشأن مانشستر يونايتد
أزهري لامرأة زوجت نفسها بدون علم أهلها: زواجك باطل وينم عن وقاحتك وطيش قرارك
وزيرة الاستيطان في حكومة الاحتلال: أشعر بالعار من هذه الصفقة
قمة مصر الاتحاد الأوروبي تناقش التعاون الاقتصادي والأمن الغذائي والطاقة
أول يوم شغل.. مصرع شاب صعقا بالكهرباء داخل مغسلة سيارات في المنوفية
هتقلب الموازيين .. ميزة جديدة بهواتف سامسونج عبر Samsung Wallet
رئيس الوزراء: مصر لا تألو جهدا لصون الاستقرار والسلم في أفريقيا
مكتب نتنياهو : وقف النار سيدخل حيّز التنفيذ بعد مصادقة الحكومة مساء
وزير المالية: الاقتصاد يتحسن بصورة أكثر تنوعًا ويستهدف التصنيع والتصدير
مدبولي: مصر تجدد التزامها بدعم التكامل في إطار اتفاقية التجارة الحرة الأفريقية
الرقب يشيد بدور الرئيس السيسي في اتفاق غزة.. وترامب: يوم عظيم للسلام
أذكار الصباح .. اعرف فضلها وآخر موعد لترديدها ولا تتكاسل عنها
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
طه جبريل
الرئيس السيسي: شرم الشيخ أرض السلام تشهد التوصل لاتفاق إنهاء الحرب في غزة

​كتب محمد عبد المنعم

قال الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي إنّ العالم شهد لحظة تاريخية تُجسّد انتصار إرادة السلام على منطق الحرب ، منشرم الشيخ، أرض السلام ومهد الحوار والتقارب، تم التوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار وإنهاء الحرب في غزة.
 

وكتب الرئيس السيسي عبر صفحته الرسمية على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيس بوك: "شهد العالم لحظة تاريخيةتُجسّد انتصار إرادة السلام على منطق الحرب ، من شرم الشيخ، ارض السلام ومهد الحوار والتقارب، تم التوصل إلىاتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار وإنهاء الحرب في غزة بعد عامين من المعاناة، وفقاً لخطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس ترامب،وبرعاية مصر وقطر والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية".

وأضاف الرئيس السيسي: "هذا الاتفاق لا يطوي صفحة حرب فحسب، بل يفتح باب الأمل لشعوب المنطقة في غدٍ تسوده العدالة والاستقرار".


 

The world is witnessing a historic moment that embodies the triumph of the will for peace over the logic of war.

From Sharm El-Sheikh — the city of peace and the cradle of dialogue and understanding — an agreement is reached to establish a ceasefire and end the war in Gaza after two years of suffering and woes, in accordance with the peace plan proposed by President Trump and under the auspices of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States of America.


 

This agreement does not only close the chapter of war; it also opens the door of hope for the peoples of the region for a future defined by justice and stability.

#Egypt #Gaza #Peace #sharmelsheikh


 

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FvCkHQWeF/?mibextid=wwXIfr

أسعار البنزين

رسميًا.. أسعار البنزين اليوم الخميس

اشرف صبحي

الدولة لا تتخلى عن مؤسساتها.. وزير الرياضة يكشف تطورات سحب أرض الزمالك

الأهلي

أفشة وياسر وتريزيجيه.. وليد صلاح الدين يكشف أسرارا داخل الأهلي

أسعار الدواجن

تراجع مفاجئ.. أسعار الدواجن والبانيه اليوم الخميس| وهذا ثمن البيض

حسام حسن

أنا مش شايف حد.. حسام حسن يعلق على تأهل منتخب مصر للمونديال

وزير التربية والتعليم

جدول امتحانات شهر اكتوبر 2025 ومواصفات الأسئلة .. توضيح عاجل الآن

السيارة المقلوبة

انقلاب سيارة ملاكي أمام بوابات حدائق الأهرام .. صور

تكرار شهر رجب في عام 2025

ظاهرة فلكية نادرة.. شهر رجب يتكرر للمرة الثانية خلال عام 2025

الخضروات

البصل بـ15 جنيهًا.. أسعار الخضروات اليوم الخميس 9 أكتوبر 2025

رئيس الوزراء

مدبولي: مصر تدعم استقرار أفريقيا وتعزيز التكامل الإقليمي من خلال الكوميسا

جانب من اللقاء

مدبولي: مصر تلتزم بتعزيز التكامل الإقليمي ودعم أهداف الكوميسا

بالصور

بإطلالات أنيقة .. العسيلي ونوف القمصاني حديث السوشيال ميديا من روما

محمود العسيلي وزوجته

تحذير: الإفراط في تناول البطاطس المقلية يزيد خطر الاكتئاب

البطاطس

بمكونات بسيطة.. طريقة عمل الكريب المالح خطوة بخطوة

طريقة عمل الكريب المالح خطوة بخطوة

لفطار صحى..طريقة عمل رول البيض بالخضار

طريقة عمل رول البيض بالخضار..

د. هبة عيد

د. هبة عيد تكتب: من قرار السادات إلى رؤية السيسي.. الملحمة تتجدد

هبة مصطفى

هبة مصطفى تكتب: مصر في الإيكاو من حضور بروتوكولي إلى صناعة القرار الدولي

فرناس حفظي

فرناس حفظي تكتب: في المحروسة.. الدار أمان

أحمد عاطف آدم

أحمد عاطف آدم يكتب: احذر.. الذكاء الاصطناعي يكذب ويبتز

د. أمل منصور

د. أمل منصور تكتب: هي هكذا .. من يكتفي يختفي

