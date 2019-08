انجى المقدم وأمينة خليل.. رسائل نجوم الفن إلى جينيفر لوبيز فى عيد ميلادها.. فيدو

View this post on Instagram

Fun fact: Your favourite celebrities are just as excited to see @jlo as you are. Now make sure to book your ticket online via www.ticketegypt.com or visit any of our outlets below so you can celebrate her birthday together on August 9th in Sahel. • New Cairo: Etisalat Store at Cairo Festival City Mall, and Code at Dusit Thani LakeView Hotel Maadi: Etisalat Store at Zahraa Maadi Mohandessin: Etisalat Store at Battal Ahmed Abdelaziz 6th of October City: Etisalat Store at Mall of Arabia, Ticket Egypt Booth at Arkan Plaza The North Coast: Seacode Beach Club at El Alamein • Brought to you by @owest.6oct.