صدى البلد

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
فن

هكذا دعمت ريهام عبد الغفور أطفال متلازمة داون .. شاهد

الأربعاء 16/أكتوبر/2019 - 03:40 ص
ريهام عبد الغفور
ريهام عبد الغفور
محمد بدران
نشرت الفنانة ريهام عبد الغفور، صورة عبر حسابها على تطبيق انستجرام، ظهرت فيها مع طفل من مصابي متلازمة داون.

وعلقت ريهام عبد الغفور، على الصورة : «الأطفال اللي عندهم متلازمة داون، بيبقوا أحسن في مدارس الدمج، والأطفال العادية بتبقى أحسن لما يتعلموا الاختلاف والطيبة والصداقة، فصول الدمج بتفيد كل الأطفال".

وأشارت "ريهام عبد الغفور"، إلى أن أكتوبر هو الشهر العالمي للتوعية بمتلازمة داون، وأشاد متابعو الفنانة بتصرفها الإنساني وبالطفل نوح".

يذكر أن آخر أعمال النجمة ريهام عبد الغفور الفنية مسلسل "زى الشمس"، والذي تم عرضه فى موسم رمضان الماضي وجسدت فيه دور "فريدة" الشخصية اللعوب التى يتم قتلها ويظل هذا الحادث لغز المسلسل ولغز مع الجمهور حتى الحلقة الأخيرة.
بما إنّ ‏أكتوبر هو الشهر العالمي للتوعية بمتلازمة داون ‏‎‏فتابعوا حساب نوح علي انستجرام @noah_hesham ‏‎‏لو عايزين تعرفوا كل يوم معلومة عن أصحاب متلازمة داون وتشوفوا بهجة اكتر♥️ ‏‎معلومة النهاردة : الأطفال اللي عندهم متلازمة داون بيبقوا أحسن في مدارس الدمج، والأطفال العادية بتبقى أحسن لما يتعلموا الاختلاف والطيبة والصداقة. فصول الدمج بتفيد كل الأطفال. Since October is Down syndrome awareness month, follow Noah’s account @noah_hesham to see a fact everyday about Down syndrome and enjoy Noah’s cheerfulness♥️ * Today’s fact:‎‏ * Kids with Down syndrome do best in an inclusive learning environment, and typical kids do best when they learn about diversity, kindness, and friendship at an early age. Inclusive classrooms teach and benefit all kids. _________________________________________ Extra chromosome, extra awesomeness ‎كروموسوم زيادة، حب زيادة #DownSyndromeAwarenessMonth

هكذا دعمت ريهام عبد الغفور أطفال متلازمة داون .. شاهد
