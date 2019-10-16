هكذا دعمت ريهام عبد الغفور أطفال متلازمة داون .. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

بما إنّ ‏أكتوبر هو الشهر العالمي للتوعية بمتلازمة داون ‏‎‏فتابعوا حساب نوح علي انستجرام @noah_hesham ‏‎‏لو عايزين تعرفوا كل يوم معلومة عن أصحاب متلازمة داون وتشوفوا بهجة اكتر♥️ ‏‎معلومة النهاردة : الأطفال اللي عندهم متلازمة داون بيبقوا أحسن في مدارس الدمج، والأطفال العادية بتبقى أحسن لما يتعلموا الاختلاف والطيبة والصداقة. فصول الدمج بتفيد كل الأطفال. Since October is Down syndrome awareness month, follow Noah’s account @noah_hesham to see a fact everyday about Down syndrome and enjoy Noah’s cheerfulness♥️ * Today’s fact:‎‏ * Kids with Down syndrome do best in an inclusive learning environment, and typical kids do best when they learn about diversity, kindness, and friendship at an early age. Inclusive classrooms teach and benefit all kids. _________________________________________ Extra chromosome, extra awesomeness ‎كروموسوم زيادة، حب زيادة #DownSyndromeAwarenessMonth