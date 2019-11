بفستان متعدد الألوان.. درة بـ الضفيرة فى إطلالة ساحرة.. شاهد

View this post on Instagram

But it’s not enough to survive. I want to bloom Beneath the blazing sun And show you all of the colors That live inside of me I want you to see What I can become. (Christy Ann Martine) Dress @lanvinofficial LANVIN @sayidatynet #coverstory Styled by @youmnamoustafa Photography @mahmoudabdelsalamm Makeup @monagamalmakeup Hair @haithamdahab00