اللقطات الأولى لاستهداف قائد فيلق القدس قاسم سليماني في العراق.. فيديو وصور

We can now confirm that USA alongside with Arab allies successfully assassinated #Qassem Soleimani ( #Iran IRGC ) and Abu Mahdi Muhandis( #iraq).



It was a DOD operation. Esper will make a statement soon..



Game over #Iran ..you wana play..game is on.#امجد_طه #قاسم_سليماني