أزرق x أزرق.. مي عمر تتألق في أحدث جلسة تصوير

حرصت الاستايلست سحر عزب على مشاركة متابعيها عبر حسابها الرسمى على موقع التواصل الاجتماعى الانستجرام، بصورا جديدة للفنانة مى عمر من احدث جلسة تصوير خضعت لها لصالح إحدى المجلات.
تألقت مى عمر فى الصور بإطلالة من اختيار الاستايلست سحر و ميس عزب، حيث ارتدت جيبة و يلوفر و جاكيت و بالطو باللون الازرق.
واكملت مى عمر إطلالتها بقبعة باللون الازرق ايضا، فيما اعتمدت على خصلات شعرها الانسيابى المنسدله على كتفيها، ووضعت بعض لمسات المكياج المتناسقة مع لون إطلالتها.
It’s all about colors , they are a reflection of one’s personality, one’s mood, they are a message you want to convey. The stunning star @maiomar_ looks striking in Monochrome blue @elle_arabia only to reflect depth and stability; trust and loyalty; wisdom and confidence. Blue soothes the mind and soul. Blue for the sea and the sky an introduction to freshness, calmness and infinity 💙💙💙💙 #ArtDirection#styling by Me & @maissaazab #photography @sherifamar1 #coat#jacket#polo-neck#skirt#Waist-bag all @maxmara_cairo @maxmara #makeup @maquillagebyaya #hair @hassanbourji_