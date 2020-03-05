أزرق x أزرق.. مي عمر تتألق في أحدث جلسة تصوير

View this post on Instagram

It’s all about colors , they are a reflection of one’s personality, one’s mood, they are a message you want to convey. The stunning star @maiomar_ looks striking in Monochrome blue @elle_arabia only to reflect depth and stability; trust and loyalty; wisdom and confidence. Blue soothes the mind and soul. Blue for the sea and the sky an introduction to freshness, calmness and infinity 💙💙💙💙 #ArtDirection#styling by Me & @maissaazab #photography @sherifamar1 #coat#jacket#polo-neck#skirt#Waist-bag all @maxmara_cairo @maxmara #makeup @maquillagebyaya #hair @hassanbourji_