AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

مرأة

أزرق x أزرق.. مي عمر تتألق في أحدث جلسة تصوير

الخميس 05/مارس/2020 - 05:01 ص
مى عمر
مى عمر
Advertisements
هاجر هانئ
حرصت الاستايلست سحر عزب على مشاركة متابعيها عبر حسابها الرسمى على موقع التواصل الاجتماعى الانستجرام، بصورا جديدة للفنانة مى عمر من احدث جلسة تصوير خضعت لها لصالح إحدى المجلات.

تألقت مى عمر فى الصور بإطلالة من اختيار الاستايلست سحر و ميس عزب، حيث ارتدت جيبة و يلوفر و جاكيت و بالطو باللون الازرق.

واكملت مى عمر إطلالتها بقبعة باللون الازرق ايضا، فيما اعتمدت على خصلات شعرها الانسيابى المنسدله على كتفيها، ووضعت بعض لمسات المكياج المتناسقة مع لون إطلالتها.


Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

بـ الأزرق الفاقع.. نجلاء بدر بفستان يكشف عن وزنها المثالى

بفستان أنيق.. بوسي تستعرض أناقتها في أحدث ظهور لها

بجمبسوت أنيق.. نيللى كريم تستعرض رشاقتها فى أحدث جلسة تصوير

ريش وتل وشيفون.. شاهد | مي عمر تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة ملكية

شورتات وملابس غير تقليدية.. أغرب إطلالات المشاهير خلال يناير

بـ قبعة أنيقة.. لاميتا فرنجية في أحدث إطلالة على إنستجرام

ترشيحاتنا

بعد المنشور الفاضح.. وائل عبد العزيز: ما من أسد يجيب على الكلاب

عشماوي يكشف كواليس إعدام العناصر الإرهابية: «بيشتمونا»

بسيبه في المشنقة 10 دقائق.. عشماوي يروي ماذا بعد تنفيذ حكم الإعدام ..فيديو

موجز السوشيال ميديا.. تركي آل الشيخ يكشف سبب استقالته من رئاسة الأهلي.. مؤمن زكريا يشكر القوات المسلحة

أحمد حسن: النادي الأهلي لن يجدد لـ حسام عاشور والزمالك يفاوضه

لغز القارة السمراء.. العلماء في حيرة من عدم انتشار كورونا بأفريقيا.. وتستر الحكومات مستحيل

AdvertisementS

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

منها حفاضات الأطفال.. البريطانيون يرتدون أشياء غريبة للحماية من كورونا

أزرق x أزرق.. مي عمر تتألق في أحدث جلسة تصوير

كورونا ينقسم إلى نوع أشد فتكا.. ويمكنه الانتشار في البول والبراز أو الغازات