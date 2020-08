استمر فى القتال كمحارب عظيم .. جاريدو: كل الدعم لـ مؤمن زكريا

View this post on Instagram

I want to send all my support, strength and Courage to @moamen_zakaria88 In this difficult situation, all of us, we can give him the positive energy and help to overcome this situation. Life is a journey and good persons always remain in our hearts. Personally I remember Momen as an excellent person and he deserves all the best. Unfortunately sometimes Life give the worst obstacles to the greatest warriors. Momen keep fighting as a great warrior you are. All the best. Shokran