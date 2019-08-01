رسالة من زينة للمخرج سعيد الماروق.. والجمهور: اكتبي بالعربي

View this post on Instagram

As I have finished the filming of my new movie, I would like to express how much I’m honoured to be staring in Said El Marouk movie. Said, I have no words to describe the amount of love and respect I have for you and I’m sure it’s vice versa. I always say that there’re a lot of good filmmakers, but you’re one of the greatest at work today. I was amazed with your deep vision and your creativity in every single shot you had. I’m so privileged to be part of this unique project and to have the opportunity to be behind your camera 🎥. You’ve always outdone yourself because you’re a compassionate skilled person. I can’t wait to share this masterpiece with our fans and audience. ❤️ @saidelmarouk @yasminreda83 thank you so habebty 🥰🥰❤️❤️ @jihann_jiji I love you sweetheart ❤️❤️ @zeidkurdi thank you I really respect you 💕 بحبك يا سعيد انسانيا ومهنيا واسريا 😀❤️❤️