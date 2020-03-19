AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS
مرأة

باللعب مع أطفالها.. ريهام أيمن تبهر متابعيها بالكاجوال الصيفي.. شاهد

الخميس 19/مارس/2020 - 12:07 م
ريهام أيمن
ريهام أيمن
حياة عبد العزيز
نشرت الفنانة ريهام أيمن صورة جديدة برفقة أطفالها أثناء اللعب، وذلك عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي لتداول الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام".

وتألقت ريهام أيمن بإطلالة كاجوال صيفية، مرتدية تي شيرت باللون الأبيض، ونسقت معه بنطال كاجوال باللون البيج، وكوتشي باللون الأسود.

وظهرت ريهام أيمن مرتدية إكسسوارا بسيطا، في الرقبة واليد لإكمال إطلالتها الكاجوال، مع ساعة باللون الذهبي.

وتركت ريهام أيمن خصلات شعرها المجعد أعلى كتفيها.

AdvertisementS

