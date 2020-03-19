باللعب مع أطفالها.. ريهام أيمن تبهر متابعيها بالكاجوال الصيفي.. شاهد

نشرت الفنانة ريهام أيمن صورة جديدة برفقة أطفالها أثناء اللعب، وذلك عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي لتداول الصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام".
وتألقت ريهام أيمن بإطلالة كاجوال صيفية، مرتدية تي شيرت باللون الأبيض، ونسقت معه بنطال كاجوال باللون البيج، وكوتشي باللون الأسود.
وظهرت ريهام أيمن مرتدية إكسسوارا بسيطا، في الرقبة واليد لإكمال إطلالتها الكاجوال، مع ساعة باللون الذهبي.
وتركت ريهام أيمن خصلات شعرها المجعد أعلى كتفيها.
View this post on Instagram
Children need high quality time with their parents and this will have a postive effect on them as they grow.. tell your child you love him or her every day and tell them how important they are to you ❤️❤️ take the chance because you’re at home these days and spend as much time as you can with them 👩👧👦 #qualitytime#family#togetherforever#love#postivevibes#smile#spreadlove#motherhood#boy#girl#mybabies#momlife