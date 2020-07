بإطلالة من الخمسينيات .. مي عمر تفاجئ متابعيها بجلسة تصوير جديدة

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes I feel I was born in the wrong era. From my latest shoot with @voguearabia inspired by the 50s fashion, feeling like an absolute classic ! Thank you @mrarnaut and to everyone who made this happen. Make sure to pick up the July/August Vogue issue for my exclusive interview. Will be sharing more from the shoot and interview soon ❤ Photography @aminazaher Stylist @nadakhedrr Makeup @dianaharbymua Hair @ashour_201__hair_styilst Outfit @shahendahegazy PR Agency @ego_communicate Thank you @nayerayasser I really enjoyed opening up to you and talking about Art, Cinema and Life.