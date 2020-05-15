AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
nabd app
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

فن

بالفستان الأبيض .. ريهام أيمن تحتفل بمرور 5 أعوام على زواجها من شريف رمزي

الجمعة 15/مايو/2020 - 06:08 م
ريهام ايمن و شريف
ريهام ايمن و شريف رمزي
Advertisements
ميرنا محمود
نشرت الفنانة ريهام أيمن عبر حسابها الشخصى بموقع التواصل الاجتماعى للفيديوهات والصور "انستجرام" مجموعة صور بصحبة زوجها شريف رمزى  احتفالا بمرور ٥ سنوات علي زواجهم 

وعلقت ريهام أيمن على الصور قائلة بالإنجيليزي: "يومنا المميز 15.5.15 أتذكر ذلك الصباح بشكل جيد.. نحتفل اليوم بخمس سنوات من الزواج !!!".


وأضافت: "شريف رمزي جعلتني أسعد امرأة على وجه الأرض وما زلت أشعر أنني محظوظة ، وفي كل يوم ما زلت أكتشف أشياء جديدة عنك تحبها ، فأنت ما زلت الشخص الذي أحب أن أحبه إلى الأبد. ذكرى سعيدة لحبي ، أعز أصدقائي ، الزوج الأكثر روعة في العالم وأفضل شريك حياة يمكن لأي شخص أن يطلبه.. لا يوجد شخص آخر أفضل أن يتم عزله".


ونالت الصور إعجاب الكثير من متابعيها وجاءت ابرز التعليقات كالاتى :

 ربنا يجعل ايامك كلها فرح حبيبتى

ربنا يسعدكم ويحفظكم ويخليكم لبعض طول العمر ويبعد عنكم اي عين وحشه ياارب

شكلكم يجنن اللهم بارك 

اقرا ايضا:
وجدير بالذكر ان اخر اعمال الفنانة ريهام ايمن مسلسل “العراف” وفيلم “قلب الأسد” وتزوجت من الفنان شريف رمزي في2015 


"العراف" تأليف يوسف معاطي، بطولة عادل إمام، حسين فهمي، نهال عنبر، أحمد فلوكس، محمد الشقنقيري، شيرين، طلعت زكريا، ومن إخراج رامي إمام.
Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

بدون مكياج.. شقيقة هنا الزاهد تبرز جمالها في أحدث ظهور لها

باللعب مع أطفالها.. ريهام أيمن تبهر متابعيها بالكاجوال الصيفي.. شاهد

شاهد.. هنا شيحة تهنئ والدتها بمناسبة عيد الأم

بـ الشارلستون الأبيض.. ريهام أيمن تتألق بإطلالة صيفية برفقة زوجها

برسالة مؤثرة .. دينا الشربيني تحتفل بعيد ميلاد والدها

ترشيحاتنا

هل نحن على أبواب صيف مظلم..الحكومة تكشف الحقيقة

صوم غير المحجبة.. المفتي يحسم الجدل | شاهد

تجارب على البشر.. الصين تختبر 5 لقاحات مضادة لـ فيروس كورونا

بعد اعترافه بتغيير طائفته الدينية بسبب زوجته.. إدوارد مطلوب على جوجل

فيديوجراف.. تفاصيل ضبط مودة الأدهم فتاة الـ«تيك توك»

من التيك توك لـ خلف القضبان.. معلومات لا تعرفها عن مودة الأدهم

AdvertisementS

الثوم والكحول لا يقتلان الفيروس.. منظمة الصحة تكشف 18 معلومة جديدة عن كورونا

الحكومة: يتم الآن الإعداد للعودة التدريجية لمنشآت الخدمات الحكومية

تعرف على طرق تسجيل قراءة عداد الغاز الطبيعي المنزلي بنفسك

رسميا.. هذه الدولة تقر أول علاج لـ كورونا

لو صاحب قهوة وهتغير النشاط.. احصل على تمويل يصل لـ مليون جنيه بهذه الطريقة

خيام وعربات جولف..الصحة تعلن خطة استقبال مصابي كورونا بمستشفيات الصدر والحميات

بعد 46 يوما مودة الأدهم تعود للحبس من جديد.. مخالفة حظر التجول والتحريض على الفسق والفجور أبرز التهم| القصة كاملة

القوات المسلحة: مقتل 7 تكفيريين وتفجير 10 عبوات و4 أحزمة ناسفة في عملية نوعية بشمال سيناء

التعايش مع الفيروس هو الحل..الحكومة تكشف 7 حقائق حول أزمة كورونا

خطة تعامل "التعليم" مع أي طالب يصاب بكورونا أثناء امتحانات الثانوية العامة

لا قبلات ولا جنس.. خبيرة تحذر متعافي كورونا من ممارسة العلاقة الحميمية شهرًا

امتلاء مستشفيات العزل الصحي بمصابي كورونا.. الحكومة تكشف الحقيقة

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

بأول محرك مازيراتي.. الكشف عن سيارة MC20 في ذكرى أشهر متسابق| فيديو وصور

تعرف على سبب الاحتفال بـ اليوم العالمي للأسرة والهدف منه

تعفن البضائع والمحاصيل.. أضرار غير متوقعة في إيطاليا بعد تفشي كورونا