بالفستان الأبيض .. ريهام أيمن تحتفل بمرور 5 أعوام على زواجها من شريف رمزي

View this post on Instagram

Our very special day 15.5.15 I remember that morning so well. 🤗❤️ We are celebrating 5 years of marriage today!!! @sheriframzy you made me the happiest woman on earth and I still feel like I’m the luckiest, and every day i’m still discovering new things about you to love, you’re still the one i want to love forever ❤️❤️ Happy Anniversary to my love, my best friend, the worlds most incredible husband & the best life partner anyone could ask for.🥰 - P.s There’s no one else I’d rather be quarantined with ☺️😁 #5years#anniversary#couplegoals#husbandandwife#mylove#iloveyou#loveisintheair