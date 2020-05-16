AdvertisementS
صدى البلد

صدى البلد
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
مرأة

مكياج ملفت.. راندا البحيري تبهر متابعيها فى أحدث ظهور

السبت 16/مايو/2020 - 06:02 ص
صدى البلد
رنا عصمت
نشر خبير التجميل رشاد، مجموعة من الصور للفنانة  راندا البحيرى، عبر حسابه الشخصى على موقع الصور والفيديوهات أنستجرام .

وخطفت راندا البحيرى  الأنظار بمكياجها الصاخب و الملفت  من أنامل خبير التجميل رشاد، حيث كشف المكياج  عن جمال ملامحها، وارتكز على الألوان الجذابة الترابية  واعتمد على أحمر شفاه  باللون النود كشف عن جمالها بالإضافة إلى بعض اللمسات التى زادت من جمالها.

واعتمدتراندا البحيرى  على خصلات شعرها المبلل، فيما أكملت إطلالتها ببعض الإكسسوارات البسيطة، وقد نالت إطلالتها إعجاب متابعيها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعى إنستجرام.

كر أن آخر مشاركات راندا البحيرى الفنية في مسلسل "الأخ الكبير"، وينتمي العمل لنوعية أعمال الـ 45 حلقة وهو تأليف أحمد عبد الفتاح وإخراج إسماعيل فاروق وإنتاج سينرجى.‬

‫والعمل من  بطولة محمد رجب، عبير صبري، هبة مجدي، دينا فؤاد، محمد عز، أشرف زكى، محمود حجازى، رندا البحيرى، هاجر أحمد، إيهاب فهمى، محسن منصور، رانيا ملاح، أحمد حلاوة، عمرو عبد العزيز، أحمد إمام وزينة منصور وتدور أحداثه في إطار شعبى.
 
