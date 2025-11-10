مهرجان القاهرة يحتفي بالنجم خالد النبوي بعرض فيلمي المهاجر والمواطن

يستعد مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي الإعلان لعرض فيلمين من بطولة النجم خالد النبوي، هما "المهاجر" و"المواطن"، ضمن برنامج "كلاسيكيات القاهرة"، وذلك في إطار تكريمه بجائزة فاتن حمامة للتميز خلال الدورة السادسة والأربعين للمهرجان، التي تُقام في الفترة من 12 إلى 21 نوفمبر 2025.



فيلم "المهاجر" (1994) من إخراج يوسف شاهين، وتدور أحداثه حول "رام" الذي يترك حياة البدو والترحال لينطلق في رحلة بحث عن المعرفة في مصر الفرعونية، التي كانت تعيش آنذاك صراعات ومؤامرات سياسية. وبين عالمه القديم في الصحراء وحياته الجديدة في مصر، تتشكل ملامح تجربة إنسانية فريدة مليئة بالتحديات والأسئلة.



أما الفيلم الأمريكي "المواطن" (2012) من إخراج سام قاضي، وهو بطولة مطلقة للنبوي، ويتناول قصة مهاجر عربي يفوز بقرعة البطاقة الخضراء (الجرين كارد) الأمريكية، ويصل إلى نيويورك في العاشر من سبتمبر عام 2001، أي قبل يوم واحد فقط من أحداث الحادي عشر من سبتمبر، لتبدأ بعدها سلسلة من الأحداث المليئة بالتوتر والدراما الإنسانية.

كما يسعد المهرجان الإعلان عن إقامة حوار خاص مع النجم خالد النبوي بعنوان "من نجم شاب إلى أيقونة سينمائية"، يديره الناقد زين خيري، وذلك في الثانية عشرة ظهر يوم الأحد 16 نوفمبر في المسرح المكشوف بدار الأوبرا المصرية، حيث يتناول اللقاء الحرفة والإرث والقصص التي شكلت رحلة النبوي الفنية.

يعد مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي أحد أعرق المهرجانات في العالم العربي وأفريقيا، والوحيد في المنطقة الذي يحمل تصنيف الفئة "A" من الاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات منتجي الأفلام (FIAPF) بباريس. تأسس المهرجان عام 1976، ويُقام سنويًا تحت رعاية وزارة الثقافة المصرية.

-------------

*Cairo Festival Celebrates Star Khaled El Nabawy with Screenings of "The Emigrant" and "The Citizen"*

Cairo International Film Festival is pleased to announce the screening of two films starring Khaled El Nabawy, "The Emigrant" and "The Citizen," as part of the "Cairo Classics" program. This comes in honor of him receiving the Faten Hamama Excellence Award during the 46th edition of the festival, held from November 12 to 21, 2025.

"The Emigrant" (1994), directed by Youssef Chahine, follows "Ram" as he leaves his nomadic life to embark on a journey of knowledge in Pharaonic Egypt, a land then fraught with political conflicts and conspiracies. Between his old world in the desert and his new life in Egypt, a unique human experience full of challenges and questions takes shape.

The American film "The Citizen" (2012), directed by Sam Kadi, features El Nabawy in a leading role. It tells the story of an Arab immigrant who wins the Green Card lottery and arrives in New York on September 10, 2001, just one day before the September 11 attacks, kicking off a series of events filled with tension and human drama.

The festival is also pleased to announce a special talk with star Khaled El Nabawy titled "From a Young Star to a Cinematic Icon," moderated by critic Zain Khairy. The talk will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, November 16, at the Open-Air Theater of the Cairo Opera House. The session will delve into the craft, legacy, and stories that have shaped El Nabawy's artistic journey.

Cairo International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious festivals in the Arab world and Africa, and the only one in the region to hold a Category "A" accreditation from the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) in Paris. Founded in 1976, the festival is held annually under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture.