ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
مرأة

بـ تاج ومكياج ناعم.. أسما شريف منير تحتفل بـ 2 مليون متابع بإطلالة جريئة

الثلاثاء 26/مايو/2020 - 03:30 م
اسما شريف منير
اسما شريف منير
حياة عبد العزيز
شاركت الإعلامية أسما شريف منير، مجموعة صور جديدة لها عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات انستجرام.

وجاءت مناسبة الصور هي الاحتفال بـ 2 مليون متابع لها مع الكثير من البلالين.

وتألقت أسما شريف منير بإطلالة ناعمة تبرز جمال أنوثتها، وظهرت بفستان باللون البينك الجرئ  يخطف الأنظار.

كما اعتمدت في الظهور على وضع المكياج الناعم الذي يبرز جمال ملامحها، باستخدام الألوان الزاهية في الشفاه وفوق العين، معتمدة على اللون البينك.

كما تركت خصلات شعرها البني منسدلا بطريقة ناعمة، مع وضع تاج ورقي فوق الرأس.

View this post on Instagram

2 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 followers! "𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂" I want to dedicate this post to each and every one of you!! I am feeling very overwhelmed at the moment and have no idea what to say but I want to let you know how much this means to me. If I could, I would personally like to thank each of you but right now I can’t even get my head around the fact that 2,000,000 of you chose to follow me on my journey from the very beginning . Please know that every single like, comment, DM, email & follow means so much to me and none of it goes unnoticed, ever. It’s crazy to think how it all started 5 years ago and how it was just a platform for me to share my struggles, my favorite things basically my life . But, seeing how some of u trust my recommendations and get inspiration from my photos or videos blows my mind. I really hope to motivate you more add more positivity to ur life because it really is the best thing ever. I love you so much, 2 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 kisses and hugs.. Always together ♥︎ ‎ . . شكرا ل ال ٢ مليون شخص متابعني! عايزه اهدي الپوست ده لكل واحد منكم !! احساس رهيب و رقم يخض و مش عارفة حتي اقولكم احساسي و قد ايه دي حاجه كبيرة بالنسبة لي. لو اعرف شخصيا إني أشكر كل واحد منكم، رقم كبير جدًا ٢ مليون شخص اختاروا يتابعوني في رحلتي من البداية. عايزاكم تعرفوا ان انا حقيقي محظوظة اني عندي دعم كبير زيكم ‎بحبكم حب رهيب .. ‎دايمًا مع بعض شكرًا بجد #2millionfollowers #asmativity #٢مليون_متابع Thank you @partito_cakes_byasma for the lovely cake it’s amazing

A post shared by 𝘼𝙨𝙢𝙖 𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙛 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙧 (@asma.sherif.moneer) on

الكلمات المفتاحية

بـ تاج ومكياج ناعم.. أسما شريف منير تحتفل بـ 2 مليون متابع بإطلالة جريئة

3 أمراض تزيد من الإصابات.. و 4 عوامل تحدد مدى خطورة كورونا

بمكياج ناعم.. نسرين طافش تستعرض جمالها على إنستجرام