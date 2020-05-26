بـ تاج ومكياج ناعم.. أسما شريف منير تحتفل بـ 2 مليون متابع بإطلالة جريئة

View this post on Instagram

2 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 followers! "𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂" I want to dedicate this post to each and every one of you!! I am feeling very overwhelmed at the moment and have no idea what to say but I want to let you know how much this means to me. If I could, I would personally like to thank each of you but right now I can’t even get my head around the fact that 2,000,000 of you chose to follow me on my journey from the very beginning . Please know that every single like, comment, DM, email & follow means so much to me and none of it goes unnoticed, ever. It’s crazy to think how it all started 5 years ago and how it was just a platform for me to share my struggles, my favorite things basically my life . But, seeing how some of u trust my recommendations and get inspiration from my photos or videos blows my mind. I really hope to motivate you more add more positivity to ur life because it really is the best thing ever. I love you so much, 2 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 kisses and hugs.. Always together ♥︎ ‎ . . شكرا ل ال ٢ مليون شخص متابعني! عايزه اهدي الپوست ده لكل واحد منكم !! احساس رهيب و رقم يخض و مش عارفة حتي اقولكم احساسي و قد ايه دي حاجه كبيرة بالنسبة لي. لو اعرف شخصيا إني أشكر كل واحد منكم، رقم كبير جدًا ٢ مليون شخص اختاروا يتابعوني في رحلتي من البداية. عايزاكم تعرفوا ان انا حقيقي محظوظة اني عندي دعم كبير زيكم ‎بحبكم حب رهيب .. ‎دايمًا مع بعض شكرًا بجد #2millionfollowers #asmativity #٢مليون_متابع Thank you @partito_cakes_byasma for the lovely cake it’s amazing