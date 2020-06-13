هاشتاج ‏EgyptNileRights‏ يتصدر تويتر.. ومغردون: مصر هبة النيل

دشن عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر #هاشتاج ‏EgyptNileRights‏ وتصدر الهاشتاج قائمة الأكثر في مصر بعد ساعات من إطلاق وزارة الدولة للهجرة وشؤون المصريين بالخارج مبادرة للدفاع عن حقوق مصر التاريخية في مياه ‏نهر النيل.‏





اقر ايضا :





وتفاعل الآلاف من رواد تويتر وجاءت التعليقات كالآتي :





مصر هي هبة النيل ، اتحدت شعوب العالم لضمان أن النيل ، في كونه مصدرا أكبر للخصوبة والقوة ، لا يدفن تحت عجائب مياهه التي ورثناها اليوم من أجيال طويلة منذ زوالها .





في مصر القديمة، كان يوفر نهر النيل ‏للمصريين موارد مثل الماء، كما يوفر الحماية للمصريين من أي غزاة.. نهر النيل حق لـ 110 مليون مصري".





من الضروري أن يقف العالم ويقف معًا ضد أي دولة لا تحترم الاتفاقيات والقوانين الدولية. يجب منع إثيوبيا من سرقة حقوق 100 مليون مصري في مياه نهر النيل.





ينتمي نهر النيل إلى جميع دول حوض النيل، ويجب تحديد ‏جميع حقوقنا بشكل جماعي من قبل جميع الدول المعنية.. يجب حل مسألة سد النهضة الإثيوبي بطريقة ثلاثية تشمل مصر وإثيوبيا ‏والسودان".‏





:" إثيوبيا تهدد حياة 110 مليون شخص عمدا، لا يبدو أنها تظهر أي نوع من الشراكة...مصر قوية بما يكفي للدفاع عن ‏حقوقها بأي ثمن. لكننا نفضل دائمًا الهدوء والتضامن والتفكير".‏





يذكر ان اعلنت وزارة الهجرة عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي فيسبوك ان نهر النيل لكل شعوب النيل، ‏وحقوقنا كلنا لازم تتحدد من جانب كل الدول المعنية، وأزمة سد النهضة لازم حلها يكون بالتوافق بين مصر، وإثيوبيا، والسودان‏





وعلي الجانب الاخر أكدت وزيرة الهجرة على ضرورة مخاطبة شباب المصريين بالخارج من الجيلين الثاني والثالث، من خلال تخصيص منصة جديدة لهم، تعمل على إبراز الصورة الجميلة والحقيقية لمصر، والترويج لهذه الصورة التي ربما لم تصل بعد لهذه الأجيال الجديدة من المصريين بالخارج، لتمثل الصفحة بذلك أداة ربط بينهم وبين وطنهم الأم مصر.









The matter of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam must be resolved in a tripartite manner involving Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan.

Let's play our role as Egyptian citizens, and voice our opinions under the hashtag:#EgyptNileRights — sameh sultan (@samehsu67951524) June 12, 2020

#EgyptNileRights

It is necessary for the world to stand up and stand together against any country that does not respect international agreements and laws. Ethiopia must be prevented from stealing the rights of 100 million Egyptians in the waters of the Nile River. pic.twitter.com/lkWru5uRGs — sira (@siira7_) June 12, 2020