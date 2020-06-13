AdvertisementS
AdvertisementS

ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
nabd app
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
AdvertisementS
EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
Advertisements

أخبار البلد

هاشتاج ‏EgyptNileRights‏ يتصدر تويتر.. ومغردون: مصر هبة النيل

السبت 13/يونيو/2020 - 12:50 ص
صدى البلد
Advertisements
ميرنا محمود
دشن عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تويتر  #هاشتاج ‏EgyptNileRights‏ وتصدر الهاشتاج قائمة الأكثر في مصر بعد ساعات من إطلاق وزارة الدولة للهجرة وشؤون المصريين بالخارج مبادرة للدفاع عن حقوق مصر التاريخية في مياه ‏نهر النيل.‏

اقر ايضا :

وتفاعل الآلاف من  رواد  تويتر وجاءت التعليقات كالآتي :

 مصر هي هبة النيل ، اتحدت شعوب العالم لضمان أن النيل ، في كونه مصدرا أكبر للخصوبة والقوة ، لا يدفن تحت عجائب مياهه التي ورثناها اليوم من أجيال طويلة منذ زوالها .

 في مصر القديمة، كان يوفر نهر النيل ‏للمصريين موارد مثل الماء، كما يوفر الحماية للمصريين من أي غزاة.. نهر النيل حق لـ 110 مليون مصري".

 من الضروري أن يقف العالم ويقف معًا ضد أي دولة لا تحترم الاتفاقيات والقوانين الدولية. يجب منع إثيوبيا من سرقة حقوق 100 مليون مصري في مياه نهر النيل.

ينتمي نهر النيل إلى جميع دول حوض النيل، ويجب تحديد ‏جميع حقوقنا بشكل جماعي من قبل جميع الدول المعنية.. يجب حل مسألة سد النهضة الإثيوبي بطريقة ثلاثية تشمل مصر وإثيوبيا ‏والسودان".‏

  
:" إثيوبيا تهدد حياة 110 مليون شخص عمدا، لا يبدو أنها تظهر أي نوع من الشراكة...مصر قوية بما يكفي للدفاع عن ‏حقوقها بأي ثمن. لكننا نفضل دائمًا الهدوء والتضامن والتفكير".‏

يذكر ان اعلنت  وزارة الهجرة عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي  فيسبوك  ان نهر النيل لكل شعوب النيل، ‏وحقوقنا كلنا لازم تتحدد من جانب كل الدول المعنية، وأزمة سد النهضة لازم حلها يكون بالتوافق بين مصر، وإثيوبيا، والسودان‏

وعلي الجانب الاخر أكدت وزيرة الهجرة على ضرورة مخاطبة شباب المصريين بالخارج من الجيلين الثاني والثالث، من خلال تخصيص منصة جديدة لهم، تعمل على إبراز الصورة الجميلة والحقيقية لمصر، والترويج لهذه الصورة التي ربما لم تصل بعد لهذه الأجيال الجديدة من المصريين بالخارج، لتمثل الصفحة بذلك أداة ربط بينهم وبين وطنهم الأم مصر. 



Advertisements

الكلمات المفتاحية

موضوعات متعلقة

أحمد موسى: ما يحدث في ليبيا وإثيوبيا أمن قومي لمصر بالدرجة الأولى.. فيديو

تتواصل دون تقدم.. استئناف مباحثات سد النهضة لليوم الثالث على التوالي

ترشيحاتنا

بعد إعلان خطوبتها .. 10 صور تبرز أناقة وجمال ابنة أصالة نصري

بالتربون وفستان محتشم .. إطلالة نور اللبنانية من أحدث جلسة تصوير

قناة مجانية تذيع مباراة يوفنتوس وميلان في إياب نصف نهائي كأس إيطاليا.. اعرف اسمها وترددها

20 سيارة إطفاء تخمد حريقا هائلا بسوق السيراميك بالمرج

هشام الخياط: إنتاج مليار جرعة من لقاح "أكسفورد" لعلاج كورونا.. فيديو

هند الحناوي تكشف معلومات في قضية النسب الجديدة للفنان أحمد الفيشاوي

AdvertisementS

منشور مؤثر.. أول تعليق من ابنة رجاء الجداوي بعد إيجابية المسحة الثانية

فيروس كورونا في مصر.. الإصابات تتجاوز الـ 40 ألفا و1422 وفاة

متى يختفي فيروس كورونا؟.. فاروق الباز يرد

طبيب يحدد شرطا واحدا لانتقال عدوى كورونا من المصابين للأصحاء.. فيديو

حميات إمبابة تعلن الوصول لذروة انتشار فيروس كورونا.. فيديو

شاهد.. مستشفيات روسيا تتسلم أول دفعة من علاج فيروس كورونا

فى حوار لـ صدى البلد.. الشيخة إقبال الصباح: الشيخ زايد فتح داره لنا أثناء حرب التحرير وكان أبا لكل الكويتيين

ابن جديد .. تفاصيل قضية إثبات نسب طفل أحمد الفيشاوي

تطاول من مجلة قومية يستوجب المساءلة.. الكنيسة الأرثوذكسية تستنكر وضعها في خانة واحدة مع الإخوان

يديك الصحة ويخليك لينا.. سيدات "الأسمرات" للسيسي: إن شاء الله ربنا هيرفع الوباء ويعينك علينا.. فيديو

طفرة في الإصابات والوفيات.. الصحة: 1577 إصابة جديدة بـ كورونا.. و45 وفاة

علاج كورونا بالوصفات الشعبية.. ماذا قال خطيب المسجد النبوي عن أصحابها؟

ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

بإطلالة رياضية.. أرنولد شوارزنيجر في جولة عائلية بالدراجات.. شاهد

دخلت الأزهر بالحجاب وعشقت الأقصر.. حكايات الأميرة ديانا في مصر

بعد 80 عامًا.. الكشف عن واقعة تبديل طفلين حديثي الولادة بالخطأ بفضل تحليل DNA