البكالوريا والإيجار القديم وأسعار البنزين.. رئيس الوزراء يجيب على تساؤلات رؤساء تحرير الصحف والمواقع
التعادل 1-1 يحسم الشوط الأول من مباراة ريال مدريد ومارسيليا
كيفية الحصول على فيزا أمريكا 5 سنوات من مصر وتكلفتها
وزير الري: 81.2 مليار متر مكعب احتياجات مصر المائية سنويا
فقد الاتصال بالواقع وكاذب.. المعارضة الإسرائيلية تشن هجوما لاذعا على نتنياهو
فيفا حسمت الأمر.. هل تقام مباراة مصر وجيبوتي في القاهرة؟
مندوب جامعة الدول العربية لدى الأمم المتحدة: إسرائيل تصعد لعرقلة مؤتمر حل الدولتين
ضبط أدوية مهربة داخل منشأة غير مرخصة ومنتحل صفة طبيب بشبين الكوم
حتى باب المزاح.. أمين الإفتاء: تزييف الصور بالذكاء الاصطناعي لا يجوز شرعا
الأهلي يعلن إصابة إمام عاشور بفيروس A
رئيس الوزراء: تدريس الذكاء الإصطناعي في المدارس بالمرحلة الثانوية
بالصور

إطلاق الإعلان التشويقي لفيلم "أوسكار عودة الماموث"

تقى الجيزاوي

‎أطلقت الجهة المنتجة لفيلم “أوسكار: عودة الماموث” الإعلان التشويقي للعمل، في خطوة تمهيدية لأول تجربة مصرية ضخمة من نوعها تنتمي إلى نوعية أفلام الوحوش والفانتازيا، وهي الفئة التي طالما اشتهرت بها السينما العالمية، وتُعد من أكثر الأنواع جماهيرية وتأثيرًا عالميًا.

‎ويُعد الفيلم من الأعمال الضخمة إنتاجيًا، ويُتوقع أن يُحدث نقلة نوعية في الصناعة السينمائية المصرية، من خلال تقديم تجربة بصرية فريدة وغير مسبوقة في السينما المحلية، تجمع بين الخيال العلمي، والأكشن، والمؤثرات البصرية المتقدمة. ومن المقرر طرح الفيلم في دور العرض المصرية والعربية خلال شهر أكتوبر المقبل، مع خطة لتوزيعه عالميًا في عدد من الأسواق الدولية، من بينها كوريا، الصين، اليابان، الهند، روسيا، تركيا، والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

‎تدور أحداث “أوسكار: عودة الماموث” في إطار من الخيال العلمي الممزوج بالتشويق والحركة، حيث تبدأ القصة بتجربة علمية سرية تهدف إلى إعادة إحياء حيوان الماموث – الكائن العملاق المنقرض – من خلال تقنيات متطورة للتعديل الجيني. ولكن التجربة تنقلب إلى كارثة غير متوقعة

‎ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم عدد من النجوم، من بينهم: أحمد صلاح حسني، هنادي مهنا، محمد ثروت، محمود عبد المغني، والطفلة ليا سويدان. والفيلم من فكرة: كريم هشام، قصة: أحمد حليم، سيناريو وحوار: مصطفى عسكر وحامد الشراب، إخراج: هشام الرشيدي، وإنتاج: 
Trend VFX
‎ (المنتجان: محمد طنطاوي وأحمد شحاتة)، وبيراميدز للإنتاج الفني – محمد الشريف.

‎وقد انطلقت الحملة التشويقية للفيلم بمشهد غير تقليدي تم تداوله على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر فيه مخلوق عملاق يقتحم كورنيش الإسكندرية، مما أحدث ضجة واسعة، ولفت الأنظار إلى جرأة الفكرة وقوة التنفيذ البصري، وأثار حالة من الترقب لطرح الإعلان الرسمي خلال الأيام القليلة المقبلة، تمهيدًا لعرض الفيلم في أكتوبر


Egypt Enters the Monster Movie Arenawith “Oscar: Return of the Mammoth” A Cinematic Leap Beyond Boundaries

The teaser trailer for “Oscar: Return of the Mammoth” has just dropped, marking Egypt’s bold entry into the monster movie genre—one of the most celebrated and globally successful cinematic categories.

Positioned as one of the most ambitious film productions in the region, Oscar is expected to reshape perceptions of Egyptian cinema, showcasing a new level of visual storytelling and genre exploration. The film is set to hit theaters across Egypt and the Arab world in October, with plans to expand into international markets including South Korea, China, Japan, India, Russia, Turkey, and the United States.

The story unfolds in a thrilling blend of science fiction and action, beginning with a covert scientific experiment aimed at genetically resurrecting the extinct mammoth. However, the operation quickly spirals out of control, unleashing the massive creature into the heart of Cairo—triggering an epic chain of chases and confrontations across the city.

The film stars Ahmed Salah Hosny, Hanady Mehanna, Mohamed Tharwat, Mahmoud Abdel Moghny, and rising young actress Lia Sweidan.
The project is based on a concept by Karim Hisham, written by Ahmed Halim, with screenplay by Mostafa Askar and Hamed El Sherab, and directed by Hesham El Roshdy.
Production is led by Trend VFX (producers: Mohamed Tantawy and Ahmed Shehata) in collaboration with Pyramids Art Production – Mohamed El Sherif.

A Non-Traditional Teaser That Took Social Media by Storm
The teaser campaign kicked off with a striking scene showing a massive creature invading Alexandria’s seafront promenade creating buzz across social platforms for its unexpected premise and impressive execution. The official trailer is set to be released in the coming days, with growing anticipation ahead of the film’s theatrical debut in October.

فيلم “أوسكار عودة الماموث” ابطال عودة الماموث موعد طرح فيلم اوسكار عودة الماموث

قشر الموز .. من المهملات إلى مكون سحري يعزز الطعم والقيمة الغذائية للمخبوزات

إطلاق الإعلان التشويقي لفيلم “أوسكار عودة الماموث”

سر المذاق المميز .. طريقة عمل مخلل البصل الشرائح في البيت وفوائده الصحية

قبل فوات الأوان .. علامات مبكرة تكشف الإصابة بانسداد شرايين الساقين

