الأوسكار تعلن عن القائمة القصيرة لـ 9 فئات من جوائزها السنوية



أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور، المنوط بها توزيع جوائز الأوسكار قائمة ترشيحاتها القصيرة لأفضل الأعمال السينمائية التي صدرت خلال عام 2019.



وشملت القائمة 9 فئات، منهم أفضل فيلم اجنبى، وذلك قبل الإعلان الرسمي عن باقي الترشيحات المقرر يوم 13 يناير 2020.



وسوف يتم الإعلان عن الأعمال الفائزة في الحفل السنوي في نسخته الـ92 يوم 9 فبراير المقبل.



شملت قائمة الترشيحات القصيرة التي أعلنت منذ قليل 9 فئات هي: أفضل فيلم وثائقي، أفضل وثائقية قصير، فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية، الماكياج وتصفيفة الشعر، الموسيقى الأصلية، الأغنية الأصلية، فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير، فيلم لايف أكشن قصير، مؤثرات بصرية.



وجاءت قائمة الترشيحات كالتالي:



أفضل فيلم وثائقي

“Advocate”

“American Factory”

“The Apollo”

“Apollo 11”

“Aquarela”

“The Biggest Little Farm”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“The Great Hack”

“Honeyland”

“Knock Down the House”

“Maiden”

“Midnight Family”

“One Child Nation”



أفضل وثائقي قصير

“After Maria”

“Fire in Paradise”

“Ghosts of Sugar Land”

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“The Nightcrawlers”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Stay Close”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”



أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية

Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”

Estonia, “Truth and Justice”

France, “Les Misérables”

Hungary, “Those Who Remained”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Russia, “Beanpole”

Senegal, “Atlantics”

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory”



أفضل ماكياج وتصفيف شعر

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Downton Abbey”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Little Women”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”



أفضل موسيقى أصلية

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Bombshell”

“The Farewell”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“The King”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“1917”

“Pain and Glory”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Us”



أفضل أغنية أصلية

“Speechless” from “Aladdin”

“Letter To My Godfather” from “The Black Godfather”

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough”

“Da Bronx” from “The Bronx USA”

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

“Catchy Song” from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Never Too Late” from “The Lion King”

“Spirit” from “The Lion King”

“Daily Battles” from “Motherless Brooklyn”

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“High Above The Water” from “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“Glasgow” from “Wild Rose”



أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“He Can’t Live without Cosmos”

“Hors Piste”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Mind My Mind”

“The Physics of Sorrow”

“Sister”

“Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days”



أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير "نسخة حية"

“Brotherhood”

“The Christmas Gift”

“Little Hands”

“Miller & Son”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Refugee”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

“Sometimes, I Think about Dying”



أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

“Alita: Battle Angel”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Captain Marvel”

“Cats”

“Gemini Man”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Terminator: Dark Fate”