ﻣﻮﻗﻊ ﺻﺪﻱ اﻟﺒﻠﺪ

صدى البلد
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
مرأة

بملابس البيت.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة جديدة تبرز خسارتها الشديدة في الوزن

الإثنين 20/يوليه/2020 - 09:52 م
ريا ابي راشد
ريا ابي راشد
آية التيجي
نشرت الإعلامية ريا أبي راشد فيديو لها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي إنستجرام، وظهرت ريا أبي راشد  بإطلالة بسيطة وناعمة من منزلها، وهو ما دفع متابعيها إلى إبداء إعجابهم بها.


وظهرت ريا أبي راشد مرتدية تي شيرت باللون الأزرق بنصف كم، وعليه بنطال استريتش باللون الأزرق، وهو ما كشف عن مدى خسارتها للوزن.

وتركت ريا أبي راشد شعرها منسدلا بشكل  انسيابي وناعم للغاية، وهو ما تناسب بشكل كبير مع إطلالتها.

وأكملت ريا أبي راشد إطلالتها بوضع الماكياج، واختارت وضع اللون الكشميري كأحمر شفاه، مع اختيار الاي شادو والاي لاينر لتبرز من جمال عينيها .

ولم تتكلف ريا أبي راشد في ارتداء  الإكسسوارات ، حيث اختارت إطلالة طبيعة وبسيطة لتبرز من جمالها الخلاب الطبيعي.

واليكم الفيديو الذي يبرز تفاصيل إطلالتها..
View this post on Instagram

Sharing the secrets with you 🤫 So this is what I've done the last 4 months to lose weight: - Cut out all refined sugars, gluten and cow's milk 🚫🥛🍫🍭 - Drink over 2 liters of still water a day 💦 - Have 3 meals and 2 snacks (Low carbs, healthy fats, and lots of protein 🍳🍗🥩🥗🍌🍠🥜) - Work out at least 3 times a week, 1 hour each time. (HIIT training at home 🏃‍♀️) - It's very important to cook your own food, especially if you want sugar-free desserts 🥧 And now I am in love with all types of green vegetables.. who knew! 🥦🥑🥬🥒 It's not something that comes easy, it's a habit we need to form, we need to practice it every single day ❤️ #StayHealthy

A post shared by Raya Abirached (@rayaofficial) on

