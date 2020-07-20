بملابس البيت.. ريا أبي راشد بإطلالة جديدة تبرز خسارتها الشديدة في الوزن

View this post on Instagram

Sharing the secrets with you 🤫 So this is what I've done the last 4 months to lose weight: - Cut out all refined sugars, gluten and cow's milk 🚫🥛🍫🍭 - Drink over 2 liters of still water a day 💦 - Have 3 meals and 2 snacks (Low carbs, healthy fats, and lots of protein 🍳🍗🥩🥗🍌🍠🥜) - Work out at least 3 times a week, 1 hour each time. (HIIT training at home 🏃‍♀️) - It's very important to cook your own food, especially if you want sugar-free desserts 🥧 And now I am in love with all types of green vegetables.. who knew! 🥦🥑🥬🥒 It's not something that comes easy, it's a habit we need to form, we need to practice it every single day ❤️ #StayHealthy