فن

أميتاب باتشان يعلن شفاءه من فيروس كورونا

الأحد 02/أغسطس/2020 - 03:30 م
أميتاب باتشان
أميتاب باتشان
آيه عاطف
أعلن الفنان أميتاب باتشان عن شفائه من فيروس كورونا، وعودته للمنزل بعد قضائه فترة الحجر في المستشفى.


وقال أميتاب باتشان، من خلال حسابه الرسمي على "انستجرام" :" النهارده الصبح تحاليل الكورونا طلعت سلبية، غادرت المستشفى ورجعت المنزل".


كان أميتاب باتشان قال عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر"، إنه تلقى العديد من الرسائل القصيرة وعلى واتساب وإنستجرام وجميع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مضيفا: "أرى جميع محبتكم ودعواتكم وصلواتكم عبر السوشيال ميديا.. امتناني ليس له حدود".


وعن برتوكول العلاج من فيروس كورونا المستجد الذي يخضع له الفنان الهندي في أحد المستشفيات قال أميتاب باتشان عبر حسابه الشخصي على تويتر: "بروتوكول المستشفى مقيد لا أستطيع أن أقول المزيد.. الحب".

