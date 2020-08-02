أميتاب باتشان يعلن شفاءه من فيروس كورونا

View this post on Instagram

This morning I have tested CoVid negative and have been discharged fom Hospital. I am back home. I will have to be in solitary quarantine in my room. The grace of the Almighty, the blessings of Ma Babuji, the prayers and duas of near and dear and friends and fans & EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati has made it possible for me to see this day . With folded hands I express my gratitude.🙏