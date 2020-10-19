AdvertisementSL
هدية حماتها.. شاهد ميحان ماركل ترتدي ساعة كارتييه للأميرة ديانا

الإثنين 19/أكتوبر/2020 - 12:10 م
صدى البلد
ريهام قدري
انتشرت صورة رسمية جديدة بالأبيض والأسود صدرت مؤخرًا لدوق ودوقة ساسكس ميجان ماركل، يبدو أن ترتدي ساعة كارتييه الشهيرة من حماتها الأميرة ديانا، وذلك قبل ظهور الزوجين في حلقة خاصة من Time100 Talks، تم التقاطهما في منزلهما في الولايات المتحدة بواسطة المصور مات سايلز. بينما يبدو أن هاري كان يحدق في الكاميرا، تم النقر على ميغان في منتصف الضحك ، وذراعها ترتكز على ساق زوجها اليسرى. يبدو الزوجان مرتاحين. 

ومع ذلك ، فإن ما لفت انتباه الجميع هو أحد إكسسوارات ميغان ساعة إلى جانب خاتم خطوبتها، وخاتم الزواج، وإسورة وخاتم على الإصبع الصغير من يدها اليمنى ، كانت الدوقة ترتدي أيضًا ساعة Cartier Tank Française التي كانت مملوكة سابقًا للأميرة الراحلة ديانا ، وفقًا لتقارير The Independent.


يذكر المنفذ أيضًا أنه في الماضي أعربت ممثلة Suits السابقة عن ولعها بساعة Cartier، وفي الواقع، لقد اشترت واحدة لنفسها في عام 2012 ، عندما تم تجديد العرض لموسمه الثالث.
View this post on Instagram

😍😍😍 @meghanmarkle_official — “On October 20, Harry and Meghan will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, TIME’s series of virtual conversations that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action. Presented in partnership with P&G and themed around the topic of “Engineering a Better World,” the special episode of TIME100 Talks reflects a foundational element of The Duke and Duchess’ nonprofit Archewell – building online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy. The episode will feature conversations with a range of guests, including Reddit co-founder and founder of 776 Alexis Ohanian, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U. Noble, disinformation researcher Renée DiResta, Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin, and the hosts of Teenager Therapy.” 🙌🏼 @time

A post shared by Meghan Markle 🔵 (@meghanmarkle_official) on

