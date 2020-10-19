هدية حماتها.. شاهد ميحان ماركل ترتدي ساعة كارتييه للأميرة ديانا

View this post on Instagram

@meghanmarkle_official — "On October 20, Harry and Meghan will host a specially curated edition of TIME100 Talks, TIME's series of virtual conversations that convenes extraordinary leaders from every field to spotlight solutions and encourage action. Presented in partnership with P&G and themed around the topic of "Engineering a Better World," the special episode of TIME100 Talks reflects a foundational element of The Duke and Duchess' nonprofit Archewell – building online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy. The episode will feature conversations with a range of guests, including Reddit co-founder and founder of 776 Alexis Ohanian, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U. Noble, disinformation researcher Renée DiResta, Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin, and the hosts of Teenager Therapy."