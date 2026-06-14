القاهرة السينمائي الدولي يفتح باب التسجيل لبرنامج الواقع الممتد - Cairo's XR في نسخته الثانية

يعلن مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي عن فتح باب التسجيل لبرنامج الواقع الممتد - Cairo's XR، في نسخته الثانية ضمن فعاليات الدورة السابعة والأربعين للمهرجان، المقررة في الفترة من 11 إلى 20 نوفمبر 2026. يبدأ استقبال الطلبات اعتبارًا من 14 يونيو 2026 وحتى 31 يوليو 2026.



يعود البرنامج هذا العام بعد النجاح الذي حققته دورته الافتتاحية "ما وراء الشاشة"، التي قدّمت سبع تجارب غامرة، من بينها أربعة أعمال مصرية، جمعت بين الواقع الافتراضي والواقع المعزز والتركيبات التفاعلية. وقد تميّزت الدورة الأولى ببنية فريدة تختلف عن نظيراتها في المهرجانات الدولية، إذ صِيغت كتجربة واحدة متصلة يسير فيها الزائر من منشأة إلى أخرى على مسار محدد، في ما شكّل نهجًا مغايرًا ولافتًا في تقديم الوسائط الغامرة.



يواصل برنامج الواقع الممتد - Cairo's XR استكشاف لغة السينما عبر وسائط غامرة وتفاعلية تتجاوز الإطار التقليدي، وتحوّل المشاهد إلى مشارك فاعل داخل العوالم السينمائية، ويسعى إلى توسيع النقاش حول السرد والمشاهدة والفضاء المكاني بوصفها جزءًا من أدوات التعبير السينمائي.

من نقطة التقاء السينما والفن المعاصر والتقنيات الناشئة، يدعو البرنامج صنّاع الأفلام وفناني الوسائط الغامرة والمبتكرين التقنيين والاستوديوهات المستقلة والمبدعين متعددي التخصصات من حول العالم إلى تقديم مشاريع XR تتحدى أشكال السرد التقليدية وتعيد تصوّر كيفية تجربة القصص والانغماس فيها ومشاركتها.

يهدف البرنامج إلى ترسيخ مكانة القاهرة مركزًا سينمائيًا رائدًا على مستوى إفريقيا والعالم العربي والمشهد الإبداعي الدولي. تنصبّ دورة هذا العام على المشاريع التي تستكشف التجسيد والتفاعل والحضور والذاكرة والمشاركة، من خلال التقنيات الغامرة الناشئة والممارسات السينمائية التجريبية.

يرحّب البرنامج بمختلف أشكال المشاركة، من بينها: تجارب الواقع الافتراضي (VR)، وأعمال الواقع المعزز (AR) والواقع المختلط (MR)، والأفلام التفاعلية والغامرة.

وعن البرنامج قال محمد طارق، المدير الفني لمهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي: "السينما في جوهرها تجربة مشتركة، وبرنامج الواقع الممتد يأخذ هذه الفكرة إلى أبعادها الأكثر جذرية: حين يصبح الجمهور جزءًا من العالم الذي يُحكى، لا مجرد مُتلقٍّ له. تعكس نسخة هذا العام التزامنا بأن يكون هذا الشكل السينمائي متاحًا وحاضرًا لجمهور أوسع، وأن تكون القاهرة محطة حقيقية على خريطة الوسائط الغامرة عالميًا".

وفي هذا السياق أضافت نورا كحيل، مبرمجة قسم الوسائط الجديدة: "ما أثارني في الدورة الأولى هو أن الجمهور دخل هذا العالم دون خبرة مسبقة، وخرج بأسئلة لم يتوقعها.

هذا هو المكان الذي نريد أن نكون فيه. في النسخة الثانية، نسعى إلى استقبال أعمال تدفع هذا الحوار أبعد، أعمال تأتي من كل أنحاء العالم وتجد في القاهرة مكانًا يليق بها وجمهورًا يستحقها".

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للتقديم والاطلاع على شروط المشاركة كاملة:

https://www.ciff.org.eg/

للاستفسارات التقنية والفنية: [email protected]



عن مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي



تأسّس مهرجان القاهرة السينمائي الدولي عام 1976، ويُقام سنويًا تحت رعاية وزارة الثقافة المصرية.

يُصنَّف المهرجان ضمن مهرجانات الفئة A الدولية، ويحمل الاعتماد الرسمي من الاتحاد الدولي لجمعيات منتجي الأفلام (FIAPF)، بوصفه المهرجان الوحيد في العالم العربي وإفريقيا الحاصل على هذا الاعتماد.



Cairo International Film Festival Opens Submissions for the Second Edition of the Extended Reality Program — Cairo's XR

The Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) announces the opening of submissions for its Extended Reality Program, Cairo's XR, returning for its second edition as part of the 47th CIFF, taking place November 11–20, 2026. Applications are open from June 14 to July 31, 2026.

The program returns following the success of its inaugural edition, Beyond the Screen, which was hosted at the Hanager Arts Center and presented seven immersive experiences spanning virtual reality, augmented reality, and interactive installations. The first edition was distinguished by a curatorial structure: rather than isolating each experience in its own space, it was conceived as a single, continuous journey, guiding visitors from one installation to the next along a predetermined path, a distinctive and considered approach to presenting immersive media.

Cairo's XR continues to push the boundaries of cinematic language through immersive and interactive media, presenting works that move beyond the traditional frame and transform audiences into active participants within cinematic worlds. The program expands the conversation around storytelling, spectatorship, and spatial experience as tools of cinematic expression.

Situated at the intersection of cinema, contemporary art, and emerging technology, the program invites filmmakers, immersive media artists, technologists, independent studios, and multidisciplinary creators from around the world to submit innovative XR projects that challenge conventional narrative forms and reimagine how stories are experienced, inhabited, and shared.

The program aims to establish Cairo as a regional hub for expanded cinema and immersive storytelling across Africa, the Arab world, and the broader international creative landscape. This year's edition centers on projects exploring embodiment, interactivity, presence, memory, and participation, drawing on emerging immersive technologies and experimental cinematic practices.

Cairo's XR welcomes a wide range of submissions, including virtual reality (VR) experiences, augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) works, and interactive and immersive film.

Mohamed Tarek, Artistic Director of the Cairo International Film Festival, said: "Cinema is, at its core, a shared experience, and the XR program takes that idea to its most radical conclusion, where the audience no longer watches a world being told, but inhabits it. This edition reflects our commitment to making this cinematic form genuinely accessible to wider audiences, and to establishing Cairo as a real presence on the global map of immersive media."

Nora Kahil, New Media Programmer, added: "What struck me most about the first edition was watching audiences enter this world with no prior reference point, and leave with questions they hadn't expected to ask. That's exactly where we want to be. In the second edition, we're looking to welcome works that push that conversation further, works from every corner of the world that find in Cairo both a space worthy of them and an audience ready for them."

To submit a project and view full eligibility criteria:

https://www.ciff.org.eg/

For technical or operational inquiries:

[email protected]

About the Cairo International Film Festival

Founded in 1976 and held annually under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, the Cairo International Film Festival is an internationally accredited Category A festival and the only festival in the Arab world and Africa to hold official FIAPF accreditation.