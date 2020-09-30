AdvertisementS
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمد صبري
فن

بـ إطلالة جديدة.. لاميتا فرنجية تبهر جمهورها فى أحدث ظهور.. شاهد

الأربعاء 30/سبتمبر/2020 - 06:51 م
صدى البلد
سيد احمد

شاركت الفنانة لاميتا فرنجية،  متابعيها عدة صور وفيديو  لها، عبر حسابها بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام".


وعلقت لاميتا فرنجية على الصور قائلة " الشعور بالأناقة والراحة والانتعاش  " وتفاعل معها عدد كبير من تابعيها وجاءت ابرز النعليقات كالاتى :

يا قلبي علي جمالك وجمال عيونك - امرأة جميلة وأنيقة - القمر دايم منور

يذكر أن شاركت لاميتا  مع تامر حسنى فى فيلم عمر وسلمي 3 ورامز جلال في فيلم "حد سامع حاجة"، ومع محمد رجب في فيلم "محترم إلا ربع"، وفيلم "365 يوم سعادة" مع أحمد عز، وقامت بدور صغير مع الفنان محمد هنيدي في مسلسل "مسيو رمضان مبروك أبو العلمين حمودة".


وشاركت لاميتا فرنجية، في مسابقة ملكة جمال لبنان 2004، و2005، وتنازلت عن لقبها لأنها تريد إكمال حياتها المهنية دون أي ارتباطات أو عقود.
