بـ إطلالة جديدة.. لاميتا فرنجية تبهر جمهورها فى أحدث ظهور.. شاهد

شاركت الفنانة لاميتا فرنجية، متابعيها عدة صور وفيديو لها، عبر حسابها بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات "إنستجرام".
وعلقت لاميتا فرنجية على الصور قائلة " الشعور بالأناقة والراحة والانتعاش " وتفاعل معها عدد كبير من تابعيها وجاءت ابرز النعليقات كالاتى :
يا قلبي علي جمالك وجمال عيونك - امرأة جميلة وأنيقة - القمر دايم منور
اقرا ايضا :
View this post on Instagram
Feeling Elegant, comfy & fresh @lamittafrangiehfashion . . . #fashion #style #love #instagood #like #photography #photooftheday #beautiful #follow #instagram #picoftheday #model #bhfyp #art #me #beauty #instadaily #smile #likeforlikes #ootd #followme #moda #fashionblogger #myself #cute #happy #instalike #photo #girl #bhfyp