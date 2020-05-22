برسالة حب مؤثرة.. شاهد | أحدث ظهور لـ هنادي مهنى برفقة خطيبها الفنان أحمد خالد صالح

شاركت الفنانة هنادي مهنى صورة جديدة لها عبر حسابها الشخصي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي للصور والفيديوهات إنستجرام، بإطلالة لافتة.
و فضلت هنادي مهنى ان تترك خصلات شعرها البني منسدلا على الكتف الواحدة، بطريقة ناعمة خطفت الأنظار.
ومن الناحية الجمالية وضعت هنادي مهنى اللمسات الجمالية المميزة مرتكزة على الألوان الترابية، مع ارتداء الاقراط الأنيقة في الأذن.
I grew up alone, no brothers, no sisters, no family in egypt and I got used to do everything on my own. I’ve been independent very early than the usual, had my own business at the age of 17. Travelled alone since I was a kid. Scared from nothing I was so ready to conquer this planet .. till I met YOU, for the first time I can’t and don’t want anything but you, nothing makes me strong, happy, proud but you, I even ask myself how my life was before meeting you and I can’t even see it. Your presence is truly a blessing. Thank you for tolerating me I know it’s not easy at all, such a superhero how do you do that? Thank you for being on my side in my worst days. Love u babe♥️