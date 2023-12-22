عاجل
english EN
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري
الإشراف العام
إلهام أبو الفتح
رئيس التحرير
أحمــد صبـري

فن

تعرف على الأعمال المرشحة في قائمة الأوسكار القصيرة لعام 2024

الأوسكار
الأوسكار

أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار، قوائم الترشيحات النهائية لـ 10 فئات فنية، قبل الحفل السنوي في نسخته الـ 96 العام الماقبل. 

 

وتفوق فيلم باربي للمخرجة جريتا جيرويج في عدد الترشيحات من فيها قائمة الأغنية الأصلية، كما حصل فيلم Killers of the Flower Moon على 4 ترشيحات.

 

ومن المقرر أن يتم الإعلان عن قوائم ترشيحات الأوسكار النهائية يوم 23 يناير المقبل، قبل حفل الجوائز السنوي في نسخته الـ 96، وقد تحمل الكثير من المفاجآت. 

 

 

وجاءت قوائم الترشيحات كما يلي: 

 

الأفلام الوثائقية 

 

  • “American Symphony”
  • “Apolonia, Apolonia”
  • “Beyond Utopia”
  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “Four Daughters”
  • “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
  • “In the Rearview”
  • “Stamped from the Beginning”
  • “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
  • “A Still Small Voice”
  • “32 Sounds”
  • “To Kill a Tiger”
  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

 

الأفلام الوثائقية الصغيرة 

 

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • “Bear”
  • “Between Earth & Sky”
  • “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
  • “Camp Courage”
  • “Deciding Vote”
  • “How We Get Free”
  • “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
  • “Island in Between”
  • “The Last Repair Shop”
  • “Last Song from Kabul”
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
  • “Oasis”
  • “Wings of Dust”

 

أفضل فيلم دولي 

  • Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
  • Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”
  • Denmark, “The Promised Land”
  • Finland, “Fallen Leaves”
  • France, “The Taste of Things”
  • Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
  • Iceland, “Godland”
  • Italy, “Io Capitano”
  • Japan, “Perfect Days”
  • Mexico, “Totem”
  • Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”
  • Spain, “Society of the Snow”
  • Tunisia, “Four Daughters”
  • Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”
  • United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

 

الماكياج وتصفيف الشعر

  • “Beau Is Afraid”
  • “Ferrari”
  • “Golda”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Society of the Snow

 

أفضل صوت 

 

  • “Barbie”
  • “The Creator”
  • “Ferrari”
  • “The Killer”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

 

أفضل موسيقى أصلية 

 

  • “American Fiction”
  • “American Symphony”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “The Color Purple”
  • “Elemental”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Saltburn”
  • “Society of the Snow”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “The Zone of Interest

 

أفضل أغنية أصلية 

 

  • “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
  • “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”
  • “Dance The Night” from “Barbie”
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
  • “Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”
  • “Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”
  • “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “High Life” from “Flora and Son”
  • “Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”
  • “Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”
  • “Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”
  • “Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

 

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

 

  • “Boom”
  • “Eeva”
  • “Humo (Smoke)”
  • “I’m Hip”
  • “A Kind of Testament”
  • “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Once Upon a Studio”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • “Pete”
  • “27”
  • “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
  • “Wild Summon”

 

أفضل فيلم لايف أكشن قصير

 

  • “The After”
  • “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
  • “An Avocado Pit”
  • “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
  • “Dead Cat”
  • “Good Boy”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Invisible Border”
  • “Knight of Fortune”
  • “The One Note Man”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Shepherd”
  • “Strange Way of Life”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

 

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية 

 

  • “The Creator”
  • “Godzilla Minus One”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
  • “Society of the Snow”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

 

 

الأوسكار أفضل أغنية أصلية ترشيحات الأوسكار توزيع جوائز الأوسكار جوائز الأوسكار فيلم Killers of the Flower Moon رسوم متحركة

ﺗﻔﻀﻴﻼﺕ اﻟﻘﺮاء

الغرامة كاملة وإلغاء الفوائد.. ميدو: كان على إدارة الزمالك قبول عرض كهربا

عاصفة رملية شديدة| الأرصاد توجه تحذيراً خطيراً خلال الساعات القادمة: "توخوا الحذر عند الخروج"

أسعار الذهب في مصر اليوم الجمعة 22-12-2023

فيوتشر يصدم الأهلي بشأن انتقال عمر كمال عبدالواحد

كنز غارق في مياه هذه الدولة بقيمة مليارات الدولارات

إيقاف خلال أيام.. صدمة عاجلة لجمهور الأهلي بشأن «كهربا»

بعد مباراة الأهلي .. إقالة مفاجئة في الزمالك دون سداد المستحقات

جاهز جدا | أحمد حسن يعلن خبرًا سارًا عن رمضان صبحي

موضوعات متعلقة

بعد أزمة آمبر هيرد.. انتقادات للجزء الثاني من Aquaman عقب ساعات من طرحه

أول ظهور لـ"أم كلثوم".. تفاصيل احتفالية 100 سنة “عظمة يا ست”

بعد ساعات من طرحها.. أغنية رضا البحراوي الجديدة تتصدر تريند يوتيوب

نجلاء فتحي وعبلة كامل..نجمات ابتعدن عن الساحة الإعلامية من أجل الحياة الأسرية

غدا.. انطلاق عرض فيلم Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom في مصر

خلال 4 أيام.. ارتفاع كبير في إيرادات فيلم Wonka بدور العرض العالمية

ضمن جولتها في السعودية.. المغنية بانة تنضم لمهرجان ساوند ستورم

بعد الهرشة السابعة.. محمد شاهين: فرحان بالإجازة في رمضان 2024

ترشيحاتنا

كنز غارق في مياه هذه الدولة بقيمة مليارات الدولارات

اكتشاف مبهر.. العثور على سن أول المخلوقات على الأرض

تحرك مفاجئ في أسعار الذهب بعد قرار تثبيت الفائدة

الجيش الإسرائيلي يقتحم مدينة طوباس في الضفة الغربية

ضربة موجعة لتجار السجائر في السوق ..تفاصيل

أسعار جيلي كول راي الجديدة موديل 2024 .. صور


ﺑﺎﻟﺼﻮﺭ

اتغيرت 180 درجة.. شاهد حنان مطاوع بلوك جديد تشعل السوشيال ميديا

دراسة تكشف عن حاسة بالكلاب تتعرف بها على رائحة السرطان

ازاي تعمل كده..عروسة تثير جدل السوشيال ميديا بعد غنائها مع رضا البحراوي

طفلة بريطانية تثير الجدل بتفوقها على منافستها ذات الـ 39 عاما في الشطرنج

فيديو

مقطع فيديو صادم لطائرة تهبط في شارع مزدحم بأمريكا.. شاهد

حل أزمة الدولار.. أسباب إبقاء البنك المركزي على أسعار الفائدة للمرة الثالثة/ فيديوجراف

خطف فتاتين من المصعد.. القصة كاملة والتفاصيل مثيرة

مرض مرعب .. معلومات مثيرة عن آكل اللحوم وتحرك عاجل من المنظمات

المزيد

ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ

هند عصام

هند عصام تكتب: ابن رمسيس

كواعب البراهمي

كواعب البراهمي تكتب: انسانيتي ليست كما أريد

إبراهيم النجار

إبراهيم النجار يكتب: لماذا لا توقف واشنطن الحرب على غزة؟

د. خالد بارود

د. خالد بارود يكتب: زلزال الهجرة العكسية ليهود إسرائيل

نجاة عبد الرحمن

نجاة عبد الرحمن تكتب: المناخ والنزاعات المسلحة

نهى زكريا

نهى زكريا تكتب: الفوز لصاحب الخطوط الحمراء

عبد المعطى أحمد

عبد المعطى أحمد يكتب: الاعتزاز بلغتنا

شريف سليمان

شريف سليمان يكتب: شعب "مالهوش كتالوج"

اﻟﻤﺰﻳﺪ