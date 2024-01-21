قوائم الترشيحات| توزيع جوائز BAFTA السنوية في حفل كبير..18 فبراير المقبل

تقيم الأكاديمية البريطانية لفنون السينما والتليفزيون، الحفل السنوي لتوزيع جوائز البافتا BAFTA يوم 18 فبراير المقبل، بعد حوالي شهر من إعلان قوائم الترشيحات التي تفوق فيها فيلم Oppenheimer ونال 13 ترشيحا من بينها أفضل عمل.
نال فيلم Oppenheimer ، 12 ترشيحا ضمن قوائم BAFTA منها أفضل عمل وهي القائمة التي غاب عنها فيلم باربي الأكثر تحقيقا للإيرادات خلال 2023 في حدث غريب من نوعه، ونال 5 ترشيحات فقط.
وضمت قوائم ترشيحات البافتا BAFTA لعام 2024 كل ما يلي:
أفضل فيلم
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
أفضل فيلم بريطاني
- All of Us Strangers
- How To Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
أفضل ممثلة
- فانتازيا بارينو - The Color Purple
- ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall
- كاري موليجان - Maestro
- فيفيان أوبارا - Rye Lane
- مارجو روبي - Barbie
- إيما ستون - Poor Things
أفضل ممثل
- برادلي كوبر - Maestro
- كولمان دومينجو - Rustin
- بول جياماتي - The Holdovers
- باري كيوجان - Saltburn
- كيليان مورفي - Oppenheimer
- يو تيو - Past Lives
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة
- إيميلي بلانت - Oppenheimer
- دانييل بروكس - The Color Purple
- كلير فوي - All of Us Strangers
- ساندرا هولر - The Zone of Interest
- روزماند بايك - Saltburn
- دافين جوى راندولف - The Holdovers
أفضل ممثل مساعد
- روبرت دي نيرو - Killers of the Flower Moon
- روبرت داوني جونيور - Oppenheimer
- جيكوب إلوردي - Saltburn
- ريان جوسلينج - Barbie
- بول مسيكال - All of Us Strangers
- دومينيك سيسا - The Holdovers
أفضل مخرج
- All of Us Strangers - أندرو هاي
- Anatomy of a Fall - جاستين تريت
- The Holdovers - ألكساندر باين
- Maestro -برادلي كوبر
- Oppenheimer - كريستوفر نولان
- The Zone of Interest - جوناثان جليزر
أفضل فيلم أجنبي
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
أفضل وثائقي
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
أفضل سيناريو أصلي
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
أفضل موسيقى أصلية
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
أفضل كاستينج
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
أفضل تصميم ملابس
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
أفضل مونتاج
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
أفضل صوت
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest