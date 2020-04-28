أحمد أحمد يوضح حقيقة ترشحه لفترة ثانية لرئاسة كاف

Today, several medias announced my application to a second mandate of @CAF_Online's President. I am fully focused on the #Covid19 crisis management. When I'll take my decision, I will let you know.— Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) April 28, 2020
وكانت أشارت تقارير صحفية مؤخرًا، إلى أن أحمد أحمد سيترشح لولاية ثانية لرئاسة الاتحاد الإفريقي، في منافسة مع هاني أبو ريدة رئيس اتحاد الكرة المصري السابق، واثنين آخرين من السنغال وكوت ديفوار.
وكتب أحمد أحمد عبر حسابه الرسمي بموقع "تويتر": "بعض الصحف تتحدث عن ترشيحي لولاية ثانية كرئيس لـ (كاف)".
وأضاف: "الآن تركيزي على إدارة أزمة مكافحة فيروس كورونا، عندما أتخذ قراري، سأعلن ذلك".
Today, several medias announced my application to a second mandate of @CAF_Online's President. I am fully focused on the #Covid19 crisis management. When I'll take my decision, I will let you know.— Ahmad Ahmad (@AAhmad_CAF) April 28, 2020