صدى البلد

صدى البلد
رياضة

أحمد أحمد يوضح حقيقة ترشحه لفترة ثانية لرئاسة كاف

الثلاثاء 28/أبريل/2020 - 02:00 م
أحمد أحمد رئيس كاف
أحمد أحمد رئيس كاف
إسراء أشرف
أوضح أحمد أحمد رئيس الاتحاد الإفريقي لكرة القدم "كاف" حقيقة ترشحه على كرسي الرئاسة لفترة ثانية.

وكانت أشارت تقارير صحفية مؤخرًا، إلى أن أحمد أحمد سيترشح لولاية ثانية لرئاسة الاتحاد الإفريقي، في منافسة مع هاني أبو ريدة رئيس اتحاد الكرة المصري السابق، واثنين آخرين من السنغال وكوت ديفوار.

وكتب أحمد أحمد عبر حسابه الرسمي بموقع "تويتر": "بعض الصحف تتحدث عن ترشيحي لولاية ثانية كرئيس لـ (كاف)".

وأضاف: "الآن تركيزي على إدارة أزمة مكافحة فيروس كورونا، عندما أتخذ قراري، سأعلن ذلك".

الكلمات المفتاحية

